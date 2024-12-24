The Post's Chen Schimmel wins top photojournalism award for Kibbutz Be'eri photo

The Eretz Israel Museum in Tel Aviv has announced the winners of the "Local Testimony 2024" photojournalism competition, with Chen G. Schimmel of The Jerusalem Post receiving the prestigious Photo of the Year award.

Schimmel's award-winning photograph depicts a ZAKA volunteer meticulously collecting human remains in a home where an elderly man was murdered on October 7. The image, taken in Kibbutz Be'eri on November 5, 2023, highlights the painstaking efforts of ZAKA personnel to ensure proper religious burials, especially challenging in instances where homes were completely destroyed by fire.

The "Local Testimony" exhibition, now in its 21st year, is a significant event in Israeli photojournalism, showcasing approximately 170 works by 69 photographers. This year's selection was made from over 8,600 submissions, reflecting the intense and impactful events that have shaped the region. The exhibition is scheduled to run from December 25, 2024, to February 15, 2025, at the Eretz Israel Museum.

Schimmel, originally from London, made aliyah at 18 and has since built a distinguished career in photojournalism. Her recent work includes coverage of the October 7 tragedy and the subsequent war, providing an exclusive and comprehensive view of the emotional and physical challenges faced by hostage families and the broader community. Her "October 7" series has been exhibited internationally, including at the Israeli-German Summit in Berlin and a gallery in London's Cavendish Square, with plans for a New York City exhibition in June.

In addition to Schimmel's accolade, the Series of the Year award was presented to Ziv Koren of Polaris Images and Yediot Aharonot. Koren's series documents the harrowing journey of the Golan family, who suffered severe burns from a gas balloon thrown into their home by Hamas terrorism on October 7. The photographs chronicle their path from Kibbutz Kfar Aza to extended rehabilitation at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, spanning from October 2023 to July 2024. An image from a set of Series of the Year award-winning photos by Ziv Koren, awarded by the Eretz Israel Museum of Tel Aviv's Local Testimony 2024 contest. (credit: ZIV KOREN)

The exhibition also honors works in various categories: News, Religion and Faith, Society and Community, Nature and Environment, Sport, Urbanism and Culture, and Long Exposure. Notably, the Video of the Year award was granted to Shelly Shilo for her piece addressing the psychological aftermath of the October 7 events, aiming to visually represent mental disorders with a perspective of hope and optimism.

Chen Schimmel: A photojournalist and artist

"Chen Schimmel isn't just a photojournalist, but also an artist," The Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein said on Tuesday. "Chen has been contributing to our efforts in the past year of telling the world the true story of what has happened in Israel since that terrible day of October 7, 2023. We are honored to call Chen a colleague and are excited to see what she has planned for this upcoming year and for years to come."

"Chen's photograph is deserving in my eyes because it is simple, without too many details, allowing the bloodstains on the floor to be clearly recognized," the Post's award-winning Chief Photographer Marc Israel Sellem added. "It has a sense of modesty—one understands the photographer's work without overly exposing the disaster and horrors. Her photo provides a great deal of food for thought and reflection," he concluded.