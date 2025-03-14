Purim Shpiel: Itamar Ben-Gvir voted Israel's Sexiest Man Alive

Former national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has been voted Israel’s Sexiest Man Alive, the Israel Democracy Institute announced today.

The survey, which was sent to millions of Israelis, showed that an overwhelming majority of citizens prefer Ben-Gvir’s bulldog-esque appearance and demeanor to Israel’s more “conventionally attractive” celebrities.

“While I can appreciate a commanding presence, Ben-Gvir winning [the] sexiest man is, well, I don't even know,” runner-up Idan Amedi (Israeli singer and war hero) said to The Jerusalem Roast.

“Maybe it's the confidence that comes with always having something to say... or yell. I suppose if that’s what makes a man sexy, then he's certainly qualified for the title."

Third-place winner Tomer Capone (professional hot guy on Fauda and The Boys) admitted that he, too, was baffled, but he respected the democratic process that led to Ben-Gvir’s victory. Israeli lawmaker and apparent hearthrob Itamar Ben-Gvir is seen flexing his muscular physique in this promotional image released after he was voted Israel’s Sexiest Man Alive. (credit: (Courtesy Itamar Ben-Gvir, who swears it’s a real photo))

“I'm taking notes for my next role—though I think his particular brand of 'sex appeal' might be a bit too method, even for me,” he said.

“Congrats to him on the win; I'll stick to playing attractive characters rather than being voted one."

In honor of his new title, Ben-Gvir will be awarded a medal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a ceremony paid for by Israeli taxes and organized by a group of MKs that definitely don't have anything more important going on.

The real face of Israeli politics

"While I've always considered myself the face of Israeli politics, I must admit that Ben-Gvir has brought a certain... intensity to the cabinet meetings that seems to have captured the public's imagination,” Netanyahu said in a statement congratulating Ben-Gvir.

“I mean, he’s a household name, and I can't imagine any reason for that other than his looks; this poll clearly shows Israelis have a very unique definition of 'sexy.'"