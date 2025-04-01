Degania Bet: A look at the refurbished Founders’ House - review

In the heart of the Jordan Valley, just a five-minute drive from the Sea of Galilee, is the Degania Bet Country Lodge, which has been undergoing renovations recently. The lodge, featuring 75 rooms, served as a warm home for evacuated families during the current war. It has now reopened to the public with an exciting announcement – the launch of the kibbutz’s newly refurbished Founders’ House.

As we turned right from the southern road along the Sea of Galilee, a short drive of just a few hundred meters into the Jordan Valley led us directly to Kibbutz Degania Bet. Beyond the somewhat industrial entrance, the landscape transformed into a picturesque setting of low houses with wooden decks, adorned with vibrant flowers and lush lawns.

The Degania Bet Country Lodge Founders’ House

At the heart of this tranquil holiday village stands the historic Founders’ House, the first building constructed in the kibbutz when it was established in 1920. Veteran kibbutz members recall that young pioneers would often sleep on the building’s roof to enjoy the breeze during the valley’s sweltering summer heat.

The elongated two-story Founders’ House showcases early settlement architecture with decorative elements on its facade. Recently, it underwent a comprehensive renovation, updating all rooms to a high standard while preserving the nostalgic character – Jaffa tiles on the corridor floors, terracotta-style finishes in the bathroom, and pioneer-style hardware fittings.

The renovation included high-standard amenities such as rain showerheads, climate-controlled air conditioning, cable TV, and wireless Internet. As part of the building’s preservation, the existing room layout was maintained, yielding spacious rooms suitable for large families of up to seven people.

“The lodging complex in Degania Bet is not just a place to stay – it’s an opportunity to experience the story of Zionist settlement, connect with the kibbutz heritage, and enjoy a family vacation full of content and activities,” noted Nir Pelli, CEO of Dganit-Country Lodging.

“The investment in renovating the ‘Founders’ House’ and turning it into a modern lodging complex symbolizes the special connection between past and present, inviting visitors to be part of the ongoing story of Degania Bet.”

FOR US, NOTHING compares to the excitement of the green open spaces far from the hustle and bustle of city life. We sat on the lawn with a drink until darkness enveloped us. After a refreshing shower under the rain showerhead, we headed to Pansa, the nearby bar.

Pansa means “belly” in Spanish, and here they cultivate the belly, we were told. While enjoying the alcohol, we learned that the bar also serves food and occasionally hosts pop-up performances.

In the morning, we began with the upgraded kibbutz breakfast that included high-quality, freshly ground coffee. From there, we continued with a kibbutz tour led by Idan Ben Shalom, the local guide.

The kibbutz also features the Hanale café, which operates during the day; a playground; and a seasonal swimming pool, available for lodge guests at no additional cost.

In the morning, we began with the upgraded kibbutz breakfast that included high-quality, freshly ground coffee. From there, we continued with a kibbutz tour led by Idan Ben Shalom, the local guide.

Regarding the name Degania Bet: there was initially a plan to name all the kibbutzim in the Jordan Valley “Degania.” This plan was halted at Degania Gimel, when the allocated land for the kibbutzim was insufficient. As a result, Degania Gimel relocated and changed its name, leaving the two Deganias that remain here nowadays.

THE KIBBUTZ gained fame partly due to one of its members, Levi Eshkol, Israel’s third prime minister, whose house is now the local archive and a small museum. During the tour, we saw the old communal showers and old clubhouse, and learned about the kibbutz’s communal sleeping arrangements and pioneering lifestyle. Tours with Ben Shalom can be booked directly by calling 054-773-1701.

We concluded with a visit to the Galita Chocolate Farm, where we watched a video about chocolate and enjoyed a fun and sweet chocolate-making workshop. Galita features a chocolate shop, and groups and individuals can partake in its weekday workshops.

There are numerous other attractions in the vicinity of Kibbutz Degania Bet. Foremost is the Sea of Galilee, with its beaches and water activities, located near the entrance to the kibbutz. Within a 10-minute drive, you can find the Yardenit baptismal site, Rob Roy canoe sailing, Jungle Kef Zoo, and other attractions.

To the east, about a 15-minute drive away, you can visit the Hamat Gader hot springs and the southern Golan Heights.

Prices at the Degania Bet Country Lodge start range from NIS 650 per night for a couple to NIS 850, which includes breakfast.

For more information, visit dganit.co.il or call (04) 675-5660.

The writer was a guest of Kibbutz Degania Bet.