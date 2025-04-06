Ein Gedi hotel transformed for younger travelers and families

Ein Gedi hotel has been transformed from a modest kibbutz stay where older visitors would bathe in the Dead Sea to a vibrant destination for younger travelers and families. It is a full resort offering modern attractions, including the Synergy Spa, live performances at Baobar, and wellness activities such as yoga and Pilates classes in a tranquil ambiance. Guests can explore the Ein Gedi Botanical Garden, take Instagrammable hikes, or venture into nearby adventures, including Masada’s Via Ferrata, sinkhole tours, or e-Rider trips. The combination here is perfect: After an exciting adventure, nothing beats unwinding at a pampering spa, relaxing with coffee, surrounded by nature and the sounds of birdsong.

Ein Gedi Kibbutz Hotel

Kibbutz Ein Gedi is nestled within a nature reserve on a desert plateau, slightly elevated above the Dead Sea. On one side, you have breathtaking views of the mountains and the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve; on the other, the Dead Sea stretches out before you.

A lush botanical garden seamlessly integrates with the kibbutz and its pathways, merging with the guesthouse. The background sounds here are the soothing chirping of birds, and there’s even a sign with a bird guide. I hadn’t experienced such tranquility in a long time.

The Ein Gedi hotel is unique because its guests initiated it. In the early 1960s, seven women from Rehovot came to relax and bathe in the local springs. As word spread, two wooden cabins and shared showers were built in 1961 to accommodate vacationers who stayed for a week, cleaned up after themselves, and even brought their own towels. Since then, it has undergone significant development.

Today, Ein Gedi Hotel offers approximately 170 renovated and well-equipped rooms of various types, each with a balcony or deck overlooking the natural surroundings. These have modern amenities, such as air conditioning, flat-screen TVs, refrigerators, and coffee machines. The property features green spaces, playgrounds, mini-golf, and a promenade facing the view. Immersed in a botanical garden, Banyan trees serve as a playground for children and a photo spot for adults. Additionally, there’s an outdoor Olympic-sized swimming pool and a pampering spa. ANOTHER view of the sprawling Ein Gedi Kibbutz Hotel. (credit: AYA BEN-EZRI)

Meals are provided in the dining room, accessible via a promenade overlooking the Arugot Stream landscape or by a golf cart shuttle. There’s also a dairy bar in the lobby. Both are kosher.

One of the unique aspects of Ein Gedi Hotel is its sprawling layout, which helps prevent a sense of overcrowding. The rooms are spread across a large area between gardens and lawns, ensuring guests can enjoy the surrounding nature and beauty. https://ngedi.co.il or call (08) 659-4222.

Synergy Spa

The Synergy Spa brings nature inside, incorporating elements of the mountain, sea, and abundant light. Inside, there’s a heated Dead Sea water pool, and outside, a freshwater pool that overlooks the breathtaking view. The lawn and wooden deck feature sun loungers and luxurious seating areas, along with cabanas, all offering stunning views of the Dead Sea and the Moab Mountains. There are a variety of spa treatments on offer. I tried a mixed-methods massage, which was excellent. There’s also a small gym, sauna, and hamam (Turkish bath). The tea corner serves a selection of teas, espresso, and a changing assortment of cookies throughout the day. Entry to the spa is complimentary for hotel guests and open to visitors for a fee. It is open daily for adults aged 18 and up.

Activities in Ein Gedi

On weekends, holidays, and special occasions, the hotel offers a complete range of complimentary activities for guests. Upon arrival, we were treated to a tour of the kibbutz’s “botanical garden,” misnamed as it actually spans the entire kibbutz and is not in a contained area. In the evening, there was a performance at the bar. Friday started with morning yoga, though unfortunately, it was indoors due to the weather. However, the class usually takes place outside under the shade of a baobab tree in the quiet and tranquility of nature.

Throughout the weekend, various activities reflected the kibbutz's special character, such as a tour to get to know Ein Gedi and its history, bird watching (with binoculars provided), an organized hike in Nahal David, a drum circle, art activities, and more. These activities are led by the kibbutz's content experts, who are kibbutz members specializing in their fields. It's quite possible to enjoy an entire vacation at the kibbutz and not even move one's car.

Ein Gedi Kibbutz Hotel is ideal for hikers, vacationers, couples, and families, offering a serene setting for retreats, family gatherings, organizational events, and special groups – including IDF rehabilitation. Unlike the bustling Ein Bokek area, it provides a peaceful atmosphere, conveniently situated near many Dead Sea attractions and excursions. The hotel is perfect for combining adventure with relaxation, and it also offers a tranquil environment for wellness and healing.

Nearby adventures

Beyond the hotel activities, the area offers numerous trips, such as hikes on the Nahal David and Arugot trails, Gev Halon, and more. The northern Dead Sea has become a hub for adventure seekers, all within a 30-minute drive. Activities include the Masada Challenge, e-Rider and bicycle tours, sinkhole tours, exploring Dead Sea formations, and kayaking in the Dead Sea. Additionally, there’s a new attraction for the whole family at the Einot Tzukim Nature Reserve.

Just a short 30-minute drive north of Ein Gedi, Dead Sea Tourism in Avnat offers an exciting experience with its guided two-hour e-Rider tour. We took a short and exciting e-Rider route that starts from the complex, continues with an enjoyable ride offering an open view of the Dead Sea, and passes through a date palm grove.

Some tours also take you close to the sea and descend to collect salt diamonds. You can rent bicycles with a customized map for an independent trip, and they also have go-karts.

When visiting the Dead Sea Tourism site, take a moment to explore its new photography exhibition, which showcases stunning views of the Dead Sea. The company also offers various tour options that can be combined with accommodations and meals. It is closed on Saturdays and religious holidays. https://deadsearider.com/ and https://deadsea.bike/

Nearby lies the renewed Enot Tsukim Nature Reserve, featuring a new visitor center with an audiovisual display that tells the story of the Dead Sea Rift, covering its history, geology, and biology in a way suitable for both adults and children. The visit lasts about half an hour, starting with explanations in a room featuring a 3D display of local flora and fauna, followed by two films about the area’s geology and wildlife. Afterward, join a guided tour to explore the “hidden reserve” (available on weekends and holidays). These tours take visitors into the closed reserve area, allowing them to experience the ecological diversity and nature conservation processes firsthand, walking through dense vegetation, water streams, and a photogenic pond. Additionally, visitors can enjoy and splash in the pools at the reserve site at any time. ENOT TSUKIM Nature Reserve. (credit: TALY SHARON)

Less than half an hour south of Ein Gedi, the Masada site now offers a new adventure activity: the Masada Challenge. This Via Ferrata experience takes participants beyond the fortress walls onto a climbing route along the mountain slopes. Adventurers traverse the southern cliff’s edge using pegs and beams, while enjoying breathtaking views and glimpsing archaeological remains. The activity requires advanced booking and is suitable for individuals aged 10 and up.

Culinary – Pastoral Bar and food trucks

The culinary scene has changed. At Ein Gedi hotel, there’s a well-organized kosher dining room offering rich buffet-style breakfasts and dinners. However, the most enjoyable spot to eat is Baobar – the lobby bar named after the baobab tree. It features a spacious deck under the trees with views of one of the baobab trees. Kosher dairy food is served here, with a special menu for travelers. In the evenings, performances are held on the deck, accompanied by an abundance of alcohol. While traditional dining remains popular, the trend of food trucks is also gaining traction in the area, offering a casual outdoor dining experience amidst nature.

At the entrance to Kibbutz Ein Gedi, you’ll find Artos, a meat food truck offering a tight menu of satisfying dishes like hamburgers, entrecôte sandwiches, and schnitzel in challah (or schnitzel bites for kids), all served with fries. Perfect for hikers, you can arrive straight from the trails, even with muddy or dusty shoes, and enjoy quick, hot, and delicious meals. The truck also offers toys for kids. Please note that Artos is not kosher. Instagram: @artos.kitchen or call 053-665-1928.

In the Dead Sea Tourism Complex in Avnat, the kosher (also for Passover) Asado BaMidbar (asado in the desert) is a food truck overlooking the Dead Sea with date palm groves and outdoor seating. It serves asado and a variety of dishes, including burgers and sizzling meat platters. South American chef Eliyahu Finkel oversees the menu, offering a diverse selection of options. You can enjoy a quick meal or indulge in a full course with antipasti – perfect for pairing with bike or e-Rider tours or as a convenient stop along your journey. https://asadobamidbar.co.il

The writer was a guest of the hotel.