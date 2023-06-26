Bllind man and his guide dog denied entry to Ein Gedi reserve

Aryeh Brander, a 53-year-old blind resident of Haifa, experienced a great disappointment last Friday, when he came with friends for a trip to Nahal Ergot in the Ein Gedi nature reserve. He was denied entry and had to wait at the gate while his friends strolled along the paths. All of this happened because Brander refused to part ways and couldn't bear to separate from Pepsi, his guide dog, who is a Labrador Retriever.

"I feel humiliated," he tells Walla! Tourism in their summary of the "experience", which happened to him in the month in which Blind Day is commemorated - the day of awareness for the community of people with blindness and visual impairments in Israel. It is held every year on June 6th since 2010.

"We were 19 people in the group, half of us are blind, it's a two-day trip and we came from Mitzpe Shalem, where we spent had the night," he repeated, "We were standing at the ticket office at the entrance to the reserve around 08:00 in the morning, and the guy at the entrance simply insisted, argued with me and wouldn't let me in.

"One day before we were in Ein Bokek and there was no problem. Their sign says no entry for dogs, but that's exactly why there is a law and their sign doesn't say no entry for guide dogs. He let me talk on the phone with the person in charge of it, but he also insisted. He said that guide dogs are not allowed in Nahal David and Nahal Arugot, and I told him that I actually hiked with my dog there three years ago."

He emphasized an important aspect of his life: "There is no place I enter without my dog."

A hiker near the Ein Gedi spring (credit: ITSIK MAROM)

"The ibexes classify any kind of dog in the environment as a threatening predator"

In general, the law is on Brander's side, as well as on the side of blind individuals, and states that "the right of a person with blindness shall not be limited to enter a public place and use any facility found therein, nor shall their right to use public transportation be limited, due to being accompanied by a guide dog."

This is according to the "Prohibition of Discrimination against Blind Persons Accompanied by Guide Dogs Law," which was enacted 30 years ago, in 1993. 2016, the law was even expanded to include those who serve as trainers and families of guide dogs and puppies in the process of training to become guide dogs for the blind.

Anyone who violates this law is subject to a fine of 150,000 shekels.

Israel Nature and Parks Authority respects the law and the rights of the blind with guide dogs, but there are two exceptions. "The dog is a social creature - yet it is a foreign animal in the space that belongs to wildlife," the INPA site website explains "By definition, a dog is a predator, and the presence of a dog in a nature reserve poses a significant threat to wildlife, even if we, as dog owners, are completely unaware of it."

"Of all the many sites of the Authority, there are only two sites - Ein Abdat National Park and Ein Gedi Nature Reserve, where the Authority is forced to prevent the entry of service dogs," the website explains, "The reason for this is rooted in the need to ensure the safety of visitors and is based on accumulated knowledge and past experience.

Wild ibexes that roam these sites perceive any kind of dog in their vicinity as a predator and a threat. As a result, they start running quickly towards the cliffs while giving loud warning whistles intended for other ibexes in the area. The rapid escape of the ibexes leads to significant rockslides that can pose a danger to visitors at the site."

According to INPA site, the prohibition of dogs entering these sites is done in accordance with the Equal Rights for Persons with Disabilities Regulations of 2013. "Israel Nature and Parks Authority allows travelers who rely on service dogs to leave their dogs at the entrance of the site, in a designated appropriate area, and enter the tour with the assistance of a guide."

A notice of the entry prohibition and alternative facility should be posted at the entrance signage of the national park and, to the extent possible, on the authority's website. Brander claims that there was no reference to the matter on the entrance signage and argues that the INPA site website is not accessible to the blind. Israel Nature and Parks Authority disagrees with him on this matter as well. They mention that they offered him the option to leave Pepsi in an air-conditioned room at the entrance gate while Brander is accompanied by a guide on the tour together.

"Either there is a prohibition on discrimination, or there is no prohibition on discrimination. If the place is dangerous, then nobody should be allowed to enter. They shouldn't let some people in and keep others outside. What are these nonsense rules? They need to reset this list immediately. If they are unable to protect me through the law and everyone does as they please, then what's the point of the law? I'm left with the feeling that the law does not protect me," he says.

"All I have to do is sit at the gate and wait three hours for my team"

A member of the Haifa City Council, Nir Shuver, the candidate for mayor, who also tried to help Brander after receiving a phone call from him from the reserve, also encountered a sealed wall. "I immediately called the Prime Minister's Advisor at the Prime Minister's Office, Tal Gilboa, who contacted the authorities regarding the INPA's site and received a response that dogs are not allowed in the reserve.

"I expect that the rights of a blind person will not be violated. It is a basic right. The park's claim that guide dogs causing stones to fall on hikers is disconnected from reality and lacks sensitivity. I regret that it ended without results. I hope that the decree will change in favor of blind people who will visit in the future, even if only in some parks. We should not deprive a blind person of their basic right."

"I'm slowly accepting it," says Aryeh Brander who went blind 28 years ago after suffering from diabetes and even surgeries failed to save his sight. Since his retirement from work he "mainly travels, mainly in Israel but wherever possible". He says, "Stones can fall anywhere in the country. Even in Nahal Bokek, stones fell on us just the day before and there are ibexes both in Nahal David and here in Haifa in Hai-Park and I am not forbidden to enter with the dog. With all due respect to the ibexes, this cannot stand in the way of my right enter with 'my eyes' - Pepsi. No one else can tell me to leave my eyes on the gate."

"I feel so bad about this. I feel broken, empty. I have no way to describe it," he concluded with a choked throat, "I have no choice but to sit at the gate and wait three hours for my group. I have a bitter taste from the entire trip, and it doesn't leave me. I'm so disappointed."

Israel Nature and Parks Authority stated: "Unfortunately, the visitor refused to join the group despite the prior announcement on the authority's website that is accessible to the blind and, of course, signage that exists in the area. The authority operates in this location according to the accessibility regulations."