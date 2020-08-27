At-risk families fear the return to school

Last week, Takeshi Kasai, the World Health Organization's regional director, announced that an analysis of six million cases with detailed information reported to the WHO between February 24 and July 12 showed an increase in the proportion of children and young people infected. The second wave of the virus has been marked by a high number of clusters of infection in schools, such as the one at the Gymnasia Rehavia School in Jerusalem where 140 students contracted the virus.Most of the children and teenagers who are infected with the virus have no symptoms or only mild symptoms, but studies show they can infect others.Last week, Takeshi Kasai, the World Health Organization's regional director, announced that an analysis of six million cases with detailed information reported to the WHO between February 24 and July 12 showed an increase in the proportion of children and young people infected.

They're very sociable. Of course they would like to go back." But due to his medical history, it would pose a huge health risk for him if they went back to school. Haddad, a venture capitalist who lives in Har Adar and is the father of two sets of twins, knows that his children would love to return to school with their friends, and said, "I feel bad for them.

Given that their schools in Jerusalem will be doing distance-learning three days a week anyway, Haddad feels it is not unreasonable to ask that his children be allowed to stay home and learn online on all schooldays.

Haddad, who suffered a ruptured aorta in late 2018, could be in grave danger if he were infected with the coronavirus.The Ministry of Health has repeatedly urged people with health conditions like his to isolate themselves as much as possible since the crisis began last winter.The issue of high-risk teachers and school staff members has also come up ahead of the school reopening, and the Teachers Union is fighting for their interests. But, as yet, the Ministry of Education has offered no solutions for families like the Haddads.

Since thousands of Israelis have heart conditions or other issues that cause them to be immune-suppressed, such as undergoing chemotherapy for cancer, it stands to reason that many families are coping with this issue.

He has spoken repeatedly to officials at his children’s school, who have told him without a mandate from the Ministry of Education to make special accommodations for children who cannot come to school, they find it difficult to offer a solution.

Offering distance learning only on certain days, Haddad says is similar to access ramps for people in wheelchairs "being removed every third day. You don't just tell someone in a wheelchair, 'OK, three days a week you take the stairs.'"

“I feel I don’t have a voice, I feel disenfranchised,” said Haddad. A businessman, he understands the economic ramifications of keeping schools closed and isn’t arguing for that, only that his family’s hardly unique situation be taken into account by the decision makers in the Ministry of Education.

But, although he has tried, “I haven’t been able to get through to anybody there. No one wants to take any responsibility.”

Haddad, who is observant, said, “Torah law says preserving health overrides everything.” Now he wishes that education officials would look at his case from this point of view.