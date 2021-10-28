The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Christian, Jewish groups combat antisemitism with new song

“Our prayer is that this project can raise awareness of the threat of antisemitism and strengthen the ties between Christians and Jews," said Scott Phillips, Passages executive director.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 28, 2021 04:42
Israeli singer Avraham Tal performs in Caesaria, May 31, 2018 (photo credit: SHLOMI PINTO)
Israeli singer Avraham Tal performs in Caesaria, May 31, 2018
(photo credit: SHLOMI PINTO)
Passages, an organization that brings American Christian students to Israel, along with StandWithUs, a non-partisan Israel advocacy group, organized a show of solidarity for the increase in global antisemitism by bringing together Grammy-award winning US Christian stars with some of the biggest names in Israeli music to record “The Blessing Israel." 
The collaboration features Israeli pop stars Avraham Tal, Dudu Aharon, Narkis, Eden Meiri, and Gali Atari, along with African singers Rahel Getu, T.Y. Bello, and Mynah Rams and Grammy-winning country and gospel vocalists Jacky Clark-Chisholm and Ricky Skaggs. It also spotlights the voices of Passages students. 
“I’ve watched the video twice and I love it," said Skaggs. "It’s beautiful in every way. Just to see the smiles on the faces of the artists pouring their hearts out in song is so wonderful.”
Scott Phillips, executive director of Passages, known as "Christian Birthright," said that music can transcend the boundaries of cultures. 
“Our prayer at Passages is that this project can raise awareness of the threat of antisemitism and strengthen the ties between Christians and Jews, and promote a deeper understanding of both Biblical and modern Israel," he said. 
American Christian college students in Israel as part of a program aimed at Christian students, called Passages, visit the holy site of the Mount Precipice in the Galilee town of Nazareth.PASSAGESAmerican Christian college students in Israel as part of a program aimed at Christian students, called Passages, visit the holy site of the Mount Precipice in the Galilee town of Nazareth.PASSAGES
The song, based on well-known biblical verses, sung in Hebrew and English, has drawn comparisons to ‘We are the world’, a song released in the 80's featuring some of the biggest names in music, joining together to raise awareness for a noble cause.


