StandWithUs fights antisemitism with music

The StandWithUs Interfaith Alliance will air a concert that features Christians and Jews with a guest appearance by President Isaac Herzog.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 24, 2021 19:52
The JSO concert, held at the Jerusalem Theatre. (photo credit: Courtesy)
The JSO concert, held at the Jerusalem Theatre.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The newly created StandWithUs Interfaith Alliance will air an online concert named "Melody-Harmony-Unity, a Christian-Jewish Musical Celebration of Israel" on September 26 at 6 p.m. 
The concert features rabbis, pastors, cantors, singers, and gospel choirs from around the world who have come together to fight antisemitism, and Israel's President Isaac Herzog will appear as a special guest. 
Filming was done in multiple locations including a theater in Los Angeles, Jerusalem, and the Benedictine Monastery in Abu Gosh.
The event will be hosted by Roz Rothstein, the CEO and co-founder of StandWithUs.
"This production is a labor of love and fellowship, bringing Jews and Christians together to support Israel now and in the future," she said." Through the new StandWithUs Interfaith Alliance, we hope to energize participants to become more engaged."
Co-hosting the program will be Carly Gammill, director of the StandWithUs Center for Combating Antisemitism, and she said that as a Christian, she "is proud to be counted within the tent of those who love Israel and the Jewish people."
PRO-ISRAEL DEMONSTRATORS attend a rally denouncing antisemitism and antisemitic attacks, in Manhattan, last month. (credit: ED JONES/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/TNS)PRO-ISRAEL DEMONSTRATORS attend a rally denouncing antisemitism and antisemitic attacks, in Manhattan, last month. (credit: ED JONES/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/TNS)
Speakers will include Rabbi David Baron, Rabbi Pini Dunner, Rabbi Marc Schneier, Bishop Robert Stearns, Pastor Dumisani Washington, Olga Meshoe Washington, and Rabbi David Wolpe.
The creators of the concert hope it will inspire others to join the StandWithUs Interfaith Alliance and help fight antisemitism. During the event, Gammill will introduce a new campaign to help combat antisemitism with more campaigns expected to be introduced in the future.
The concert will air on the organization's page as well as on the Christian Broadcasting Network, the Jewish Broadcasting Service and on other StandWithUs platforms.
To register for the concert, go to https://www.standwithus.com/interfaithalliance


