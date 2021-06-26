The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
David Citadel Hotel returns to reclaim storied past

Jerusalem landmark offers exemplary service and stunning views of the Old City.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 26, 2021 15:28
THE DAVID CITADEL – Jerusalem’s quintessential hotel experience. (photo credit: AMIT GIRON)
The David Citadel Hotel has long been a landmark in Jerusalem.
Overlooking the historic Old City and the modern Mamilla Mall, guests need only cross the street to arrive in another millennium or to shop for the latest in fashion.
Convenient underground parking sidesteps travel complications that interject themselves into some Jerusalem hotel experiences.
Inside, the hotel itself tells a story.
Starting from the walls that are modeled after the Old City’s walls, there is a feeling of magic or majesty in the air.
The David Citadel’s lobby was designed by noted Italian architect Piero Lissoni to be fresh and welcoming, illuminated by natural sunlight that streams in from its arched glass roof. Moshe Safdie’s influence is also strongly felt.
Down one floor, the hotel shows off local art and sports a host of conference rooms, including a room set aside for prayer services on weekends.
A sumptuous breakfast with omelet and waffle stands is served in the lounge and terrace one floor above, with stunning views of both the Old City and the amphitheater-shape pool area.
The contemporary guest rooms are expansive, airy and elegantly decorated on their own, but the bathrooms are also spacious.

Some bathrooms come with a second television installed inside the mirror, to go along with the enormous main television.
The hotel pool is not only large and pleasantly laid out, but is also well-heated in case you want to take an early morning dip even before the outdoor temperature has risen.
Special summer pricing at the hotel for a superior room ranges from NIS 1,670-1,900, including the sumptuous breakfast buffet.
The hotel itself has three excellent restaurants: the Grill bar, the Seasons Restaurant and the Lobby Lounge.
But you can also venture across the street to Happy Fish if you want to enjoy the catch of the day, ranging from denis, or sea bream, to sea bass and a wide variety of creative and attractive appetizers with creams, salads and dips.
The décor is especially radiant at night with both indoor and outdoor options which, once again, overlook the Old City.
Service from the staff is top notch with each member ready to comprehensively answer any detailed questions about the cuisine.
When the desserts arrive, you will be wowed by the gorgeous presentation and mouthwatering variety.
You can go with a secure, rich and decadent chocolate option or try out one of the adventurous lemon-flavored cakes or multi-flavored sorbet options.
Part of what is astounding is that because much of the world is still behind Israel in escaping from the coronavirus, it might be a bit easier to book a room than in a typical season.
But do not be deceived.
Israelis, and some international tourists, are already starting to fill up the hotel, and while your room gives you all the privacy you could want, meals at the restaurant will show off a kaleidoscope of humanity.
The hotel is outfitted with a magnificent children’s play center, a well-equipped exercise room and a luxurious spa.
The prestigious Mamilla neighborhood boasts many hotels, but the David Citadel’s star still manages to stand out and shine prominently.
The writer was a guest of the hotel and restaurant. 


