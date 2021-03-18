The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
FIDF to host its first-ever national poker tournament

Participants in the event, hosted by Friends of the Israeli Defense Forces, will include the famous Israeli poker player Eli Elezra and sports commentator Jeff Platt.

By GADI ZAIG  
MARCH 18, 2021 13:09
Poker cards and chips (photo credit: HISTORY CHANNEL/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Poker cards and chips
(photo credit: HISTORY CHANNEL/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
The non-profit organization Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) will host its own national poker tournament that will take place across the United States.
The tournament's first round will be held in multiple locations such as Los Angeles, Virginia, New Jersey, Miami, Long Island, Maryland and Georgia.
Participants in the event will include the famous Israeli poker legend Eli Elezra and sports commentator Jeff Platt. 
Elezra, a former officer in the IDF Golani Brigade, clearly knows how to play his cards right in the world of poker, having won four World Series of Poker (WSOP) bracelets, one World Poker Tour (WPT) championship, and almost $4 million in tournament winnings.
“As a former officer in the Golani Brigade, I have never forgotten the importance of serving my country,” said Elezra. “For years, I have been proud to support the IDF, and am grateful to have another opportunity to do so through the FIDF National Poker Tournament.” 
“I'm thrilled to have this opportunity to be involved with the FIDF National Poker Tournament,” said Platt. “I admire what the organization does for the IDF, and greatly look forward to broadcasting some poker in a virtual setting while we raise some money for our friends in Israel.”
The poker events will take from April 18 - May 2, with the final event of the tournament to be livestreamed on the last day via the premier poker site Faded Spade.
Proceeds from the tournament will go towards well-being and educational programs for IDF soldiers.
Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, the non-profit organization responsible for the event, was established in 1981 by a group of Holocaust survivors whose mission is to provide for the wellbeing of the soldiers and veterans of the Israel Defense Forces and their family members through a variety of innovative programs, according to its website.  



