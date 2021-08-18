Google promotes COVID-19 vaccination in new Doodle

A new Google Doodle on the home page of the massive search engine on Wednesday promoted vaccination against coronavirus

The Google Doodle – in essence an altered Google logo – appears on the home page of the website and at the top left-hand corner of the search page.

While on the home page, it shows the usual Google logo with each letter wearing a face mask and a band-aid on its cartoon arm, symbolizing that they are vaccinated. The "e" in Google is dressed in doctor's robes and vaccinates the "l" in a short animation sequence.

When using the search option and the logo appears at the top left, it changes to gray lettering with a single red band-aid taped across.

Once clicked, it automatically searches "Covid vaccine near me".

FILE PHOTO: A Google sign is shown at one of the company's office complexes in Irvine, California, U.S., July 27, 2020. (credit: MIKE BLAKE/ REUTERS)

The search compiles numerous results, including – in some areas of the world – vaccination locations, the latest news, a general overview, and local coronavirus information based on the user's location.

The left-hand navigation bar additionally offers information about safety, side effects, effectiveness, and statistics relating to the pandemic.

A map on the right-hand side offers information about vaccination by location, as provided by Our World in Data.