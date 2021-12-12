‘Interview with the Vampire’s Anne Rice dies at 80

Anne Rice, influential author of Interview with the Vampire, died on Saturday at age 80 due to complications resulting from a stroke, Variety reported.

The author’s son Christopher revealed the news on Facebook and said that she would be interred in the family mausoleum at Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans in a private ceremony.

Born in New Orleans in 1941, Rice became renowned the world over as a writer of gothic fiction, with her books selling more than 150 million copies globally.

In the early 1970s, while grieving the death of her daughter Michelle, she began converting one of her stories into what became her first novel, the gothic horror Interview with the Vampire, which was published by Knopf in 1976. The novel turns on vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac, who tells the story of his life to a reporter. Michelle served as an inspiration for the child vampire Claudia.

The book was the first of 10 in what is collectively known as The Vampire Chronicles.

It was adapted by Neil Jordan as a 1994 film starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas and Christian Slater, with Kirsten Dunst playing Claudia. Rice adapted the screenplay from her novel, and the film gathered two Oscar nominations and a brace of BAFTA wins.