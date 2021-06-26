The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli-based company collaborates in dash cam safety initiative

The collaboration was done with Blyncsy, a data intelligence company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 26, 2021 03:01
People gather near the car in which Lokman Slim, a prominent Lebanese Shi'ite critic of Iran-backed Hezbollah was found killed, in southern Lebanon, February 4, 2021. (photo credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)
Nexar, a company based in Tel Aviv, has collaborated on an initiative that would improve road safety in California, Utah and New Mexico by using dash cam footage and machine learning, a press release stated on Thursday. 
Nexar is known for its popular dash cams, which are installed in thousands of cars. Billions of images can be mapped, contextualized, analyzed while using it. 
The collaboration was done with Blyncsy, a data intelligence company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Blyncsy is planning to use technology and machine learning models for its data.
However, billions of images collected by Nexar's dash cams are used in order to support pilot programs for the New Mexico Department of Transportation and any other organization, as well as to collect data on 4.1 million miles of public highway in the United States.  
This would enable the two companies to provide state and local governments insight on how to maintain the safety of those roads. 
"We are proud to partner with Blyncsy using our combined AI smart technology to improve our roads," said Eran Shir, CEO and co-founder of Nexar. "With many cities investing in expensive lidar technologies to monitor their streets and roads, or human surveyors, the crowdsourced vision data from Nexar 'sees' the world at eye-level just like we do and provides superior insights at a fraction of the cost.
Mark Pittman, CEO and founder of Blyncsy, came out with a statement saying "We know that machine learning is only as strong as the data it depends on,” said Mark Pittman, CEO and founder of Blyncsy.


