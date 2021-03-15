The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Jewish highlights of Grammys: Breakout performance but no win for Haim

The ceremony was unusual: There was no audience, the nominees sat outdoors at socially distant tables and the awards were announced by people involved with local music venues across the US.

By EMILY BURACK/JTA  
MARCH 15, 2021 18:30
Megan Thee Stallion performs in this screen grab taken from video of the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, March 14, 2021 (photo credit: CBS/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Megan Thee Stallion performs in this screen grab taken from video of the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, March 14, 2021
(photo credit: CBS/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
When the Jewish sister act Haim took the stage at the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, Americans began googling “hime.”
That’s how host Trevor Noah pronounced the group’s name, which is the last name of the sisters and the Hebrew word for life. Though the sisters did not win in either of the categories in which they were nominated, they celebrated their friend Taylor Swift’s win backstage.
The ceremony, of course, was unusual: There was no audience, the nominees sat outdoors at socially distant tables and the awards were announced by people involved with local music venues across the country.
Yet it was still a riveting spectacle, and other awards shows held during the COVID-19 pandemic pale in comparison: By having attendees in person, viewers were treated to a mix of incredible performances and live acceptance speeches that were not streamed from a living room.
There were stand-out Jewish performers, though not many Jewish musicians took home trophies.
The performances
For Haim’s first-ever Grammy’s performance, the group chose “The Steps” from their album “Women in Music Pt. III.”

Doja Cat, making her Grammys debut, performed her hit “Say So” near the end of the show in a futuristic latex suit, including the TikTok dance that helped the song go viral. She also teased her next album, “Planet Her.”
Jack Antonoff, the Jewish producer, joined Taylor Swift for her performance along with Jewish musician Aaron Dessner.
“We’ve only gotten to be together in the same room once, so this is really awesome to get to be together with them again,” Swift said of performing with Antonoff and Dessner. “We’re quarantining in the same house, we’re getting tested every day. It’s just really exciting, honestly, to play music with your collaborators. That’s something that I will never, ever take for granted again.”
The winners
Though many Jewish artists were nominated — from Haim to Doja Cat — not many won. The notable Jewish winners were Antonoff and Dessner, who were key parts of Swift’s Album of the Year win for “Folklore.”
Ahead of the ceremony, comedian Tiffany Haddish won for best comedy album for her Netflix special “Black Mitzvah” released in December 2019. Haddish celebrated her bat mitzvah on the same day the Netflix special premiered.
Director, actor and writer Taika Waititi won the Grammy for best compilation soundtrack for visual media for his film “Jojo Rabbit,” much to his confusion.
“I guess they’re just giving Grammys to anyone now! I’ll take it, thank you,” the Jewish Māori filmmaker joked. “What can I say? It was so long ago, I can barely remember anything about making that movie — but it seems like it’s never going to go away, and I’m happy about that.”
Waititi was in a trailer on a movie set while he accepted the award — likely “Thor: Love and Thunder,” featuring Natalie Portman as Thor — and tweeted later that he was “happy” about the Grammy win.
Joanie Leeds, a singer-songwriter who frequently leads children’s Shabbat programming and has released albums of Jewish children’s music, won the Grammy for best children’s album for “All the Ladies,” which contains a musical ode to the late Jewish Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Finally, an orchestral adaptation of “The Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations On Rilke” narrated by Isabel Leonard and conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas for the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra won best classical compendium. Thomas produced the work back in 1990 with the help of Audrey Hepburn, who originally read Frank’s words in performance.
Looking ahead …
A new trailer for “In the Heights” that aired during the broadcast set the internet abuzz. With a screenplay by the Jewish Puerto Rican playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes, with music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical is poised to become the film of the summer once theaters reopen.


Tags Jewish World culture music Grammy Awards
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Sexual assault in Israel: Victims need protection, not abusers

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak

Israel Elections: Voters must take stock of LGBTQ-phobia in parties

 By JEFF BARAK
Shulamit S. Magnus

Is our history wasted on us? - opinion

 By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
Amotz Asa-El

Praise Britain, the royal family and history's most accomplished polity

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by