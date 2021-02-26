The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Lior Ashkenazi to star in new movie

The film, which is currently shooting, is being produced by Efrat Cohen (The Dive) of Tel Aviv University’s Gaudeamus Productions.

By HANNAH BROWN  
FEBRUARY 26, 2021 03:49
Lior Ashkenazi in Valley of Tears (photo credit: VERED ADIR)
Lior Ashkenazi in Valley of Tears
(photo credit: VERED ADIR)
Lior Ashkenazi, one of Israel’s biggest stars both at home and abroad, will star in a new Israeli film and a series he appears in has just been sold to a North American platform, according to announcements in Deadline.
Ashkenazi, who has starred in such movies as Walk on Water, Footnote and Big Bad Wolves and most recently was in the television show, Valley of Tears, will play the lead in Moshe Rosenthal’s upcoming film, Karaoke. Ashkenazi will portray a flamboyant former modeling agent who moves in next door to a more conventional couple, played by Sasson Gabai (who starred in The Band’s Visit, both in the film version and on Broadway and will soon be appearing in HBO and Dreamworks’ Oslo) and Rita Shukrun (currently appearing in Line in the Sand).
The film, which is currently shooting, is being produced by Efrat Cohen (The Dive) of Tel Aviv University’s Gaudeamus Productions. Ben Giladi (Pig, American Animals) of Rainmaker Entertainment serves as executive producer. Dominique Welinski’s DW is co-producing. The project is financed by Israel Film Fund and The Steve Tisch Foundation for First Features.
Rosenthal, an alumni of the Steve Tisch School of Film and Television at Tel Aviv University, created the Israeli television series, Confess, about the dating apps/hookup culture, which is being remade on AMC by Julie Delpy and Rosenthal. Karaoke has sparked significant interest from international buyers since it was presented at Independent Filmmaker Project Forum in the US.
In addition, the US streaming service Topic has acquired North American rights to the 2015 Israeli drama series, The Wordmaker, which was broadcast in Israel on Hot, also starring Ashkenazi, for a spring release.
The cast includes the Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated Shira Haas (Unorthodox) and Adir Miller (Traffic Light, The Matchmaker).
Set in the world of Kabbalah studies, the series explores religious zealotry and the blurred lines between dreams and reality. It’s about a doctor who is accused of murdering a colleague who once treated him for sleepwalking. The murder accusation forces him to confront his troubled past as a member of a religious sect led by a charismatic and dangerous figure known as “The Wordmaker.”
The suspense drama was created, written, and directed by Dror Sabo and executive- produced by Lee Yardeni and Aviram Buhris from MY TV. Jennifer Liang, VP of Acquisitions at Topic negotiated the deal with ADD Content Agency. Hadas Mozes, co-founder and head of international at the Israel-based ADD Content Agency, is handling international sales.
Topic’s Original productions include the Sundance 2021 docuseries Philly D.A., Call Center Blues and The Letter Room starring Oscar Isaac.


Tags cinema actor film israeli film Lior Ashkenazi Shira Haas
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to clarify what's happening with the airport

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel Elections: Amid calls to drop out, Gantz faces his moment of truth

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The black-and-blue sea

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Stop blaming Gantz, unite to fight the Right - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Palestinian lies, American delusions on solving the conflict - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

How did ancient Egyptians bake? After 54 loaves, scholar finds answers

Freshly baked bread cools at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2020.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by