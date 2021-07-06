Lockheed Martin and IAI announce collaboration

Lockheed Martin Corporation and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) have announced a new collaboration. A press release on Tuesday explained that the alliance will allow both companies to explore potential joint experiences in research and development, marketing, and for collaboration in Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) systems.
Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, with close to 114,000 staff worldwide.
Tim Cahill, Lockheed Martin Senior Vice President, Global Business Development, expressed enthusiasm about teaming up with Israel.
“Our long-standing relationship with the State of Israel and its defense industries opens new opportunities for Lockheed Martin, aimed to expand our businesses around the world while delivering unmatched IAMD capabilities to our global customers," he said. This new Memorandum of Understanding is yet another step in our strategy for cooperation with IAI, as a partner in some of our key programs.”
Boaz Levy, President and CEO of IAI, a world-leading innovative aerospace and defense company, echoed anticipation for the collaboration.
"Combining the development capabilities and the vast knowhow of Lockheed Martin and IAI experience accumulated over the years in IAMD systems will create win-win opportunities for both sides," Levy said. "IAI looks forward in exploring this cooperation and optimizing the possibilities in it.”
