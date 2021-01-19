The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Musician Charlie Kramer Hosts Virtual ‘Singing in the Dark’

Participants will actually see each other on Zoom first, before turning off their videos and then lying on the floor for the 45-minute experience.

By KELLY HARTOG  
JANUARY 19, 2021 10:02
Musician Charlie Kramer. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Musician Charlie Kramer.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
If you’re looking for a way to soothe your soul during these pandemic times, look no further than the acoustic guitar sounds and Jewish melodies of Los Angeles-based musician and song leader Charlie Kramer.
Just over two years ago, the 27-year-old created ‘Singing in the Dark.’ The group program combines spiritual Jewish melodies with mindful meditation and requires participants to be blindfolded. On January 23, Kramer will host the first  ‘Singing in the Dark’ program since the start of the pandemic on Zoom.
Why the blindfolds? Because Kramer himself is legally blind. Diagnosed at the age of five with retinitis pigmentosa, the genetic condition (which both his mother and his sister suffer from), gradually chipped away at his sight over the next 10 years. Today, Kramer has no peripheral vision and has zero vision in the dark.
“I’ve always wanted to create a really connected singing circle community,” Kramer told The Jerusalem Post. “I really believe in the power of group singing. The point is that you bring people to this container where they can recognize the thing that is causing them pain can be a great source of healing and joy.” It’s why  Kramer also shares his own blindness story during these sessions.
Aside from being the musician in residence at Los Angeles’ Wilshire Boulevard Temple, Kramer has been involved with WBT’s Camp Hess Kramer and Gindling Summer Camp most of his life,  where he was a song leader  and is now also Gindling’s music director.  He credits Rabbi and Cantor Alison Wissot at his childhood Reform synagogue Temple Judea, for nurturing his love for Jewish spiritual music in the 7th grade, after she discovered he played the guitar. And being blind never stopped him from following his dream.
“I’ve never really lived my life saying ‘I’m going to do this because I can’t do that,’ or  ‘I’m going to play guitar because I can’t play baseball.’ I just go with whatever feels good in front of me. And I played music because I loved music.”
However, he added, “Later on, there was definitely a connecting moment when it came to ‘Singing in the Dark.’ For the longest time I was actually hiding the fact that I was blind.
I  didn’t want to be the blind musician. I didn’t want to be the blind spiritual leader, but the funny thing is that is who I am. That’s a part of my journey and a part of my story.”
It’s why, he said, ‘Singing in the Dark’ finally came together “when I realized that it’s actually beautiful to be exactly who I am. A big portion of ‘Singing in the Dark’ is me taking people through a spiritual journey where they’re able to tap into what they are going through and what they try to hide from or what they’re blind to.”
Kramer uses a combination of his own songs and melodies and those of some of his greatest mentors and Jewish spiritual music heroes. They include Debbie Friedman – “the matriarch of all song leaders,” Dan Nichols and Rick Recht, both of whom, Kramer said, are “huge mentors to me.”  
The seeds for “Singing the Dark’ were initially planted when Kramer went on a trip to Israel in 9th grade where he participated in a program in Tel Aviv called ‘Dialogue in the Dark.’ Later on he attended a ‘Dining in the Dark’ event. Like those events, Kramer said, “I wanted there to be some sort of entry point that drops people into the moment immediately.” Blindfolding them, achieved that, he said. “They become completely focused within two minutes. They aren’t thinking about what’s on their cellphones and they’re not focused on what’s happening outside. And they feel safe because they can’t see anyone when they’re singing. It’s always a powerful transformational shift of consciousness.”
With the January 23 event, Kramer has had to pivot thanks to the pandemic  by pre-recording the  music with his band “in a non-produced kind of way so it has a live aspect to it and I’m going to be singing along live.”
Participants will actually see each other on Zoom first, before turning off their videos and then lying on the floor for the 45-minute experience, “because it’s one of the most restful states and it also allows you to be near your computer but not sitting at it so you can avoid distractions like emails and texts and notifications,” Kramer said.
The event, he stressed, is “much more about the internal, personal experience. It’s important to take time to stop working, stop watching Netflix and spend time getting to know yourself.” Not having sight – even for a short time – he said is important, because “we can’t see who is the Person of Color, who is the person in a wheelchair. All we hear is their voices and that’s a really big aspect of what Singing in the Dark is all about.”
‘Singing in the Dark’ will take place on Jan. 23 at 5 p.m. Pacific Time. You can register for the free event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/singing-in-the-dark-tickets-133021762673


Tags Israel arts music
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Gallant is right

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

24th Knesset: Another round of abnormal elections

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern

How COVID changed Jewish life

 By MICAH HALPERN
David Klahr

A call for Israeli politics to return to core, humanistic values

 By DAVID KLAHR
Amotz Asa-El

'Jenin, Jenin': A modern day blood libel

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

13 Israelis suffer facial paralysis after coronavirus vaccine - report

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by