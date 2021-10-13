On YomHaAliyah, new immigrants dance in Jerusalem

To celebrate Yom HaAliyah (Immigration Day), Israel's new immigrants gathered at The Jewish Agency’s courtyard Tuesday night in Jerusalem for a celebratory dance party.
The gathering, which was modeled after the exciting moments following the State of Israel's establishment in 1948 when citizens from across the country took to the streets and danced together, featured traditional Jewish dances like the "Hora" in addition to modern tunes, provided by DJ PNINA.
Taking part in the festivities were immigrants from dozens of countries. Despite travel limitations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, including a brief shutdown of Ben-Gurion airport, over 20,000 immigrants have relocated to the Jewish state in 2021.
Some of Israel's newest immigrants said the pandemic propelled their decision to make Israel home.
“Israel feels more like home and like family, and when things feel scary and dangerous, I’d rather be there than here,” Elijah Lippie, a 24-year-old aerospace engineer from Fair Lawn, New Jersey told The Jerusalem Post in November 2020 ahead of his move.