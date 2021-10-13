The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

On YomHaAliyah, new immigrants dance in Jerusalem

The celebratory event was modeled after the exciting moments following the State of Israel's establishment in 1948 when citizens from across the country took to the streets and danced.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 13, 2021 23:37
Jewish Agency Hora (photo credit: Zug Productions for The Jewish Agency)
Jewish Agency Hora
(photo credit: Zug Productions for The Jewish Agency)
To celebrate Yom HaAliyah (Immigration Day), Israel's new immigrants gathered at The Jewish Agency’s courtyard Tuesday night in Jerusalem for a celebratory dance party.  
The gathering, which was modeled after the exciting moments following the State of Israel's establishment in 1948 when citizens from across the country took to the streets and danced together, featured traditional Jewish dances like the "Hora" in addition to modern tunes, provided by DJ PNINA.
Taking part in the festivities were immigrants from dozens of countries. Despite travel limitations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, including a brief shutdown of Ben-Gurion airport, over 20,000 immigrants have relocated to the Jewish state in 2021. 
DAVID BEN-GURION declares Israel a state on May 14, 1948 RUDI WEISSENSTEIN/GPODAVID BEN-GURION declares Israel a state on May 14, 1948 RUDI WEISSENSTEIN/GPO
Some of Israel's newest immigrants said the pandemic propelled their decision to make Israel home. 
“Israel feels more like home and like family, and when things feel scary and dangerous, I’d rather be there than here,” Elijah Lippie, a 24-year-old aerospace engineer from Fair Lawn, New Jersey told The Jerusalem Post in November 2020 ahead of his move.


Tags aliyah Jerusalem The Jewish Agency for Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Time to focus on investing in Israel's Arab sector - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

How to stop crime in the Arab sector and propel Israel forward - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Can the US support Taiwan against China? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Sylvan Adams

World-class cultural and sporting events will improve Israel's image - opinion

 By SYLVAN ADAMS
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's conduct in opposition is destructive in all directions

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

The world is waking up to Iran’s drone threat

Drones are seen during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 4, 2021. Picture taken January 4, 2021
4

Antibody levels decrease after two doses of Pfizer vaccine - study

3D print of HIV surface protein gp120. An antibody also is attached at the top (green and blue). When antibodies stick to viruses, they may prevent or limit infection of host cells.
5

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by