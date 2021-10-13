Lapid to Jewish Agency: Postpone Chairman vote, give us more time

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid wrote the Jewish Agency selection committee on Wednesday asking to postpone its scheduled vote for chairman in order to give time for an agreed-upon nominee for the position to be found.

Lapid wrote the letter after his candidate, MK Elazar Stern, quit the race following the scandal of him shredding documents of anonymous complaints in the IDF.

"It will be much appreciated if you give us the extra time so we can suggest the best candidate for the position, as we hold the Agency in such high regard," said Lapid.

The Zman Yisrael website reported that Lapid was interested in Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni running for the position.