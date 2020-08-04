The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Pickles, hipsters and irony in Seth Rogen’s new film, 'An American Pickle'

The movie’s best jokes involve Herschel as a fish-out-of-water in the hipster heaven of Williamsburg, where he fits right in with his long beard and shlumpy clothes.

By HANNAH BROWN  
AUGUST 4, 2020 15:39
Producer Seth Rogen at the premiere for the film "Good Boys" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 14, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)
Producer Seth Rogen at the premiere for the film "Good Boys" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 14, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)
Toward the end of An American Pickle, the movie starring Seth Rogen in dual roles as Herschel, an old Jewish immigrant to the US, and Ben, his hipster great-grandson, which will be released by HBO Max on August 6, the characters have the following dialogue:
Herschel: Many people still hate Herschel very much.
Ben: That is true.
Herschel: I say many terrible things. And if one thing is true in America, once you say terrible things, you will never be success.
Ben: That is not true. At all.
Herschel: Oh, that is great news.
Ben: Still, we should make some apologies.
This exchange seems particularly prescient in view of the furor Rogen stirred up last week with his comments on Israel on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, when he said he was “fed a huge amount of lies about Israel” growing up, and essentially described Zionism as a stupid idea. He apparently apologized in a Zoom call with Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog over the weekend, then told journalists Allison Kaplan Sommer of Haaretz and Mairav Zonszein that he only made the call because his mother forced him to.
There’s a lot of irony in this whole shonda because the movie, which Rogen produced and which was written by Simon Rich and directed by Brandon Trost, is a paean to Jewish continuity, and acknowledges the fight against antisemitism. It opens with Rogen playing the older character, Herschel Greenbaum, a ditch-digger in the early 20th century in an Eastern-European shtetl called Schlupsk, who speaks in Yiddish as he woos his beloved Sarah (Sarah Snook).
But life isn’t idyllic for the young couple, as cossacks invade their wedding and slaughter everyone else in town, leaving them spattered with blood, which inspires them to emigrate to the US right away. After a hostile reception by the immigration authorities at Ellis Island, they settle in Brooklyn, where Herschel gets a job in a pickle factory, falls into the brine vat just as the business is condemned, and awakens a century later.
His great-grandson is his only living relative and he moves in with the insecure young app designer as he tries to figure out how he can fit into a world he can’t understand.
Before you can say “artisanal pickles,” Herschel starts making and selling these from a pushcart. The movie’s best jokes involve Herschel as a fish-out-of-water in the hipster heaven of Williamsburg, where he fits right in with his long beard and shlumpy clothes.
But the movie falls apart as a feud between Herschel and Ben erupts and escalates. It’s at its best and is intermittently touching when they’re together with Ben as his great-grandfather’s tour guide in this brave new world. At times, it’s reminiscent of the 2008 Bulgarian film The World is Big and Salvation Lurks Around the Corner, in which a grandfather helps his depressed grandson embrace life.
Although An American Pickle isn’t meant to be strictly plausible, it was hard to fathom that both of them could become as mean-spirited as they do in the final third, even if we know from the outset that the two will reconcile before the running time is over.
Those upset with Rogen over his comments about Israel will raise their eyebrows at how Ben manipulates Herschel into making Old-World comments about women and gays that get him in trouble with the PC police, since it seems that it is the approval of social justice warriors that Rogen was courting in his interview. And it seems clear from the shtetl scenes that Rogen is well aware of antisemitism.
There is also an implicit critique of Ben’s alienated hipster lifestyle. In the movie’s telling, Ben needs to be connected with his roots through his great grandfather, who gets him to recite the mourner’s prayer (kaddish) for his parents in a cathartic moment. But in spite of these ironies and the controversy, Rogen’s legions of fans will likely make this Pickle a success. As Ben says near the end, Americans can still love you after you say terrible things.


Tags seth rogen history film Anti-Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No, Mr. Netanyahu, the Israeli media is not like North Korea's By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sima Vaknin-Gil Global chaos is breeding antisemitism. Global leaders must end it By SIMA VAKNIN-GILL
Amotz Asa-El At 20, Bashar Assad's rule is the shame of the Arab world By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Education, not censorship, must be used to tackle online antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Is COVID-19 the death of the synagogue? By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Moderna CMO sells shares as final vaccine trials begin, raising concerns
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by