The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

'Prince of Egypt' West End musical to resume shows in July

For the first two months of its run, the play will operate under social distancing regulations, until they are legally lifted on September 6.

By AARON REICH  
MARCH 22, 2021 04:34
A screenshot from the 'Prince of Egypt Musical' trailer. (photo credit: screenshot)
A screenshot from the 'Prince of Egypt Musical' trailer.
(photo credit: screenshot)
 The Prince of Egypt musical stage adaptation of the DreamWorks film of the same name is set to return to London's Dominion Theatre on July 1 after having been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show's official Twitter account announced earlier this month.
For the first two months of its run, the play will operate under social distancing regulations, until they are legally lifted on September 6. The shows will run in full capacity until January 8, 2022. 
“In reopening, we are proud to reunite our exceptional company and provide employment again for 149 uniquely talented individuals,” producers DreamWorks Theatricals, Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw said in a joint statement, according to Playbill. 
“We’d like to thank each and every one of them for their unwavering commitment and resilience during this difficult time for everyone in our industry. We look forward to telling this beloved story once again and experiencing the euphoric reactions that we were privileged to receive from audiences in 2020.”
Based on the critically acclaimed 1998 DreamWorks animated film of the same name, The Prince of Egypt Musical first debuted in 2017. In 2020, just a few months before the Passover holiday, the play telling the story of the Israelites' Exodus from Egypt began a run in London's prestigious West End.
 
The run was originally set to last 39 weeks, though these plans were interrupted due to the pandemic.
The play's run had been met with standing ovations in each instance, according to the official Twitter account. 
 
Tickets for the socially distanced shows can be ordered here. Tickets for full capacity shows can be ordered here.


Tags Passover theater musical Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Passover is the time to ramp up the economy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

Electronic bracelet use needs to be done with data restrictions - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Vivian Bercovici

Does Israel have an Anglo vote to be courted in the election?

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI

Fake news is unhealthy and dangerous - opinion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Yair Lapid represents Israeli politics' lost sanity

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by