'Prince of Egypt' West End musical to resume shows in July



We're excited to announce that our epic story will return to Tickets on sale at 12 noon GMT today!pic.twitter.com/gTLlBPHh6W ✨It's time to believe again!✨We're excited to announce that our epic story will return to @DominionTheatre on 1 July 2021. We can't wait to re-unite our exceptional company & welcome you to experience the magic!Tickets on sale at 12 noon GMT today! https://t.co/qIAW2CeLmw March 12, 2021

For the first two months of its run, the play will operate under social distancing regulations, until they are legally lifted on September 6. The shows will run in full capacity until January 8, 2022.

“In reopening, we are proud to reunite our exceptional company and provide employment again for 149 uniquely talented individuals,” producers DreamWorks Theatricals, Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw said in a joint statement, according to Playbill.

“We’d like to thank each and every one of them for their unwavering commitment and resilience during this difficult time for everyone in our industry. We look forward to telling this beloved story once again and experiencing the euphoric reactions that we were privileged to receive from audiences in 2020.”

Based on the critically acclaimed 1998 DreamWorks animated film of the same name, The Prince of Egypt Musical first debuted in 2017. In 2020, just a few months before the Passover holiday, the play telling the story of the Israelites' Exodus from Egypt began a run in London's prestigious West End.

The run was originally set to last 39 weeks, though these plans were interrupted due to the pandemic.

The play's run had been met with standing ovations in each instance, according to the official Twitter account.



27 performances and 27 standing ovations! Thank you to all who have joined us so far! https://t.co/bMf1zCH5oV March 2, 2020

Tickets for the socially distanced shows can be ordered here . Tickets for full capacity shows can be ordered here