Quentin Tarantino signs two-book deal

The Quentin Tarantino-Daniella Pick family and their newborn have gone quiet in recent months, presumably enjoying their baby, Leo, who was born at the start of the pandemic from the quiet of their Tel Aviv home.But on Tuesday, HarperCollins Publishers announced a two-book deal with Tarantino, who said in interviews last winter that he was planning to give up directing after making one more film and that he wants to devote himself to writing – but didn't give any details about what he would write. Tarantino’s 2019 look at Hollywood in the late 60s. The blockbuster starred Leonardo DiCaprio as aging movie star Rick Dalton and Brad Pitt as his stunt double.The film was nominated for 10 Oscars and Brad Pitt won his first acting Oscar for his role. When Tarantino won the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay for the film last winter, he thanked his wife, who is a well-known Israeli singer and model, saying, "Todah, geveret," which translates to, "Thanks, Mrs." The novel will develop the stories of the main characters further and will be released next summer in paperback, e-book and digital audio editions. A deluxe hardcover version will be released next fall, the magazine reported. Tarantino’s second book will be a nonfiction work titled, Cinema Speculation, which the publisher described as a “deep dive into the movies of the 1970s, a rich mix of essays, reviews, personal writing and tantalizing ‘what ifs’ – from one of cinema’s most celebrated filmmakers, and its most devoted fan.” The celebrity website Pnai Plus caught up with the director in late June when he was having lunch with a friend in North Tel Aviv.Well, now we know. According to Vanity Fair, his first book will be a novelization of Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,
Asked how Daniella and baby Leo were doing, he said, "Great," and when asked about how the coronavirus was treating him, he said, "So far, so good."