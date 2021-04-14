Scammer of the Tribe: Bernie Madoff ripped off Jewish orgs. around world

on Wednesday in federal prison where he was serving a 150-year sentence, the Bureau of Prisons said. He was 82. Bernie Madoff didn’t only prey on the super rich, he also scammed dozens Jewish organizations in the US and charities in Israel, which trusted the respected Jewish financier to manage their money. Several were forced to close down because they lost everything and many others had to make severe cutbacks. Madoff died on Wednesday in federal prison where he was serving a 150-year sentence, the Bureau of Prisons said. He was 82.

His 2008 arrest, which came just after the subprime mortgage financial crisis in America, revealed the extent of his Ponzi scheme, which had a devastating effect on Jewish organizations around the world.

Hadassah, the Women’s Zionist Organization of America, which supports hospitals and other institutions in Israel, said it lost $90 million that it had invested with Madoff and in 2010 pledged to pay back $45 million of the money that it had made earlier with the financier. Former Hadassah CFO Sheryl Weinstein claimed to have had a long-term affair with Madoff and wrote a book about it, Madoff’s Other Secret: Love, Money, Bernie and Me in 2009. She spoke witheringly about Madoff at his sentencing hearing, calling him “a beast” and urging the judge to give him a harsh sentence, which he did.

Madoff’s scorched-earth policy burned scores of organizations badly, among them Yeshiva University, where Madoff served as the treasurer of the Board of Trustees, which lost over $100 million, the Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles with losses of $25.5 million and Washington DC's Jewish federation which was bilked of $10m million. The Ramaz Jewish day school in New York lost over $5 million, while the American Jewish Congress found that about two-thirds of its nearly $17 million endowment was gone. Nothing was sacred and Madoff scammed Elie Wiesel's charitable foundation out of over $36 million, reportedly. The Wall Street Journal reported that Steven Spielberg's charity, the Wunderkinder Foundation, invested nearly 70 percent of its money with Madoff, most of which it lost.

No group was too small to steal from, apparently. The American branch of Elem, an Israeli organization that helps youth in distress, lost $850,000 it invested with him, according to The New York Times, as did Yad Sarah, the Israeli medical charity, which reported losses of $1.5 million. According to various reports, the Technion lost about $6 million.

The Robert I. Lappin Foundation in Massachusetts announced it would close after losing about $8 million, all it had. The Chais Family Foundation, which gave over $10 million each year to Jewish causes in Israel, the former Soviet Union and eastern Europe, also had to shut down.

While Madoff eventually paid for his crimes, the sheer scale of his fraud created a mystique, which was irresistible to filmmakers. Richard Dreyfuss played him in the 2016 miniseries, Madoff. Robert De Niro portrayed him in the Wizard of Lies, directed by Barry Levinson, in 2017, with Michelle Pfeiffer, an unlikely choice for his wife, Ruth, saying, “I just feel like such a total putz,” when she learns the extent of his fraud. There were also a number of documentaries, including In God We Trust, Chasing Madoff and the aptly titled, Madoff: The Most Hated Man in America.



Reuters contributed to this report.