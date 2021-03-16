The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Carl Shapiro, Brandeis benefactor who lost millions to Madoff, dies at 108

Shapiro built his initial wealth in the middle of the 20th century by transforming his father’s small coat factory into Kay Windsor.

By PENNY SCHWARTZ/ JTA  
MARCH 16, 2021 05:43
Accused swindler Bernard Madoff exits the Manhattan federal court house in New York, U.S. on January 14, 2009 (photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
Accused swindler Bernard Madoff exits the Manhattan federal court house in New York, U.S. on January 14, 2009
(photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
Carl J. Shapiro, one of Boston’s most significant philanthropists and Brandeis University’s most generous donor, died March 7 at his home in Boston. He was 108.
Shapiro built his initial wealth in the middle of the 20th century by transforming his father’s small coat factory into Kay Windsor, a national manufacturer of women’s cotton dresses that had a showroom in New York City’s Garment District. The business earned Shapiro the moniker “Cotton King.”
After selling the business in 1971 for $21 million, Shapiro placed some of that money with the now-convicted swindler Bernard Madoff, an investment that eventually ballooned to more than $1 billion.
Through the Carl and Ruth Shapiro Family Foundation, he and his wife, who died in 2012, supported many medical institutions, the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, cultural centers and local initiatives in Boston and Palm Beach, Florida, where they also lived.
They supported Jewish causes as well, giving large donations to the Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial and Museum. Their names are prominent at the community center at NewBridge on the Charles, the senior living residence of Hebrew Senior Life.
“The Shapiros’ philanthropy has benefitted thousands of children and families, making the arts and education more inclusive for all, helping those seeking employment and job training, and enriching Jewish life in Greater Boston and beyond. He will be greatly missed,” Marc Baker, president and CEO of Combined Jewish Philanthropies, said in an email.
The couple’s largess is most notable at Brandeis, where over the years they gave more than $72 million to the suburban Boston campus. Their names adorn the Carl and Ruth Shapiro Student Center, the Carl and Ruth Shapiro Admissions Center, and the Carl J. Shapiro Science Center. They also supported programs at the college.
The couple gave their first $10 to Brandeis in 1950, just two years after the university’s founding, according to Brandeis Now. While neither attended the college, they felt a kinship with the school founded by the American Jewish community at a time when many other colleges excluded Jewish students.
“This institution would not have achieved or been able to maintain its reputation for academic excellence without the Shapiro’s family’s dedication,” Brandeis President Ronald Liebowitz said.
In 2003, Brandeis awarded Shapiro, who served on the board of trustees, an honorary degree.
The Shapiros’ philanthropy was upended with Madoff’s admission of fraud at the end of 2008 for running the largest ever Ponzi scheme, using money from newer investors to pay fabricated profits to others. Two years later, Shapiro agreed to repay $625 million from his investment profits as part of the federal government’s effort to recover the losses for Madoff’s victims.
Shapiro, who said he never knew about Madoff’s scheme and was stunned to learn about it, reported losing a total of $545 million, which included $250 million that he gave Madoff just weeks before the scandal was exposed.
Shapiro, who was born on Feb. 15, 1913, was one of three children. He left Boston University during the Depression to help run his father’s business. Ruth Gordon, whom he married in 1939, died in 2012 after 73 years of marriage; a daughter, Rhonda, died in 2014. He is survived by two daughters, seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Many of them were involved in the family’s giving.
“The kitchen table in our home became the family foundation’s boardroom,” Rhonda Zinner wrote in her mother’s obituary. “My sisters and I were blessed to be raised by a father and mother whose values taught us the importance of doing all you can to try and make a difference.”


Tags diaspora Boston Bernie Madoff
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: Vicious campaigning, mudslinging ramp up as vote nears

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak

Israel Elections: Voters must take stock of LGBTQ-phobia in parties

 By JEFF BARAK
Shulamit S. Magnus

Is our history wasted on us? - opinion

 By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
Amotz Asa-El

Praise Britain, the royal family and history's most accomplished polity

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
3

Netanyahu trip to UAE canceled amid Jordan imbroglio

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as the government approves the peace deal between Israel and the UAE, October 12, 2020
4

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
5

Netanyahu warns of African migrants converting after historic court ruling

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they pose in the Rose Garden at the White House this week

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by