The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Shira Haas 'proud to represent Israel' amid Golden Globes nomination

Haas will be attending the event virtually from Los Angeles and has been accompanied on her trip by her Israeli agent, Zohar Yakobson.

By TAMAR BEERI  
FEBRUARY 28, 2021 12:33
Shira Haas gets ready for the Golden Globes (Credit: Matt Sayles)
Shira Haas said late Saturday night that she "feels immense pride as an Israeli actress to represent and take part in this historic moment" ahead of the Golden Globes, where she will discover if she got the award for Best Actress in a Television Motion Picture.
She said that she "so appreciates the support and love" she has received from Israel "throughout all these years and especially throughout the past year."
Haas is currently in Los Angeles ahead of the event. She was nominated for her role in Netflix's Unorthodox as Esty, a young Hassidic woman from Williamsburg, New York, who leaves her religious life to live in Berlin. The limited series is loosely based on an autobiography by the same name written by Deborah Feldman, who had left Orthodoxy with her child approximately a decade ago.
Emmy-nominated Shira Haas stars in Netflix's "Unorthodox" (photo credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)
Her competitors in her category are Nicole Kidman, Cate Blanchett, Anya Taylor-Joy and Daisy Edgar-Jones, showing that Haas is truly in the big leagues. The Golden Globes are awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
The winners will be announced at the Golden Globes event on Sunday night, which will be held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic. Presenters will be speaking from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and the Rainbow Room in New York, both iconic venues.
Nominees will participate via Zoom. Haas will be attending from her Los Angeles hotel room and has been accompanied on her trip by her Israeli agent, Zohar Yakobson.
The 25-year-old actress has had a stellar year. She won the Best Actress Award at the Tribeca Film Festival in April, which was also held online, for her performance in Ruthy Pribar's film, Asia.
Hannah Brown contributed to this report.


Tags television award Golden Globes Shira Haas Unorthodox
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Equality must be upheld by the Israeli court - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nadav Tamir

The harmful effect of despair on Israel’s Left - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
David Wolpe

Parashat Tetzaveh: Character, clothing and masks

 By DAVID WOLPE
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein.

Purim: A four-point plan for embracing uncertainty - comment

 By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Ruthie Blum

Palestinian lies, American delusions on solving the conflict - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
3

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
5

Coronavirus: 11 test positive on New York rescue flight to Israel

The departure hall of an almost empty Ben-Gurion Airport, January 25, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by