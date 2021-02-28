Shira Haas 'proud to represent Israel' amid Golden Globes nomination

She said that she "so appreciates the support and love" she has received from Israel "throughout all these years and especially throughout the past year."

Emmy-nominated Shira Haas stars in Netflix's "Unorthodox" (photo credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX) Haas is currently in Los Angeles ahead of the event. She was nominated for her role in Netflix's Unorthodox as Esty, a young Hassidic woman from Williamsburg, New York, who leaves her religious life to live in Berlin. The limited series is loosely based on an autobiography by the same name written by Deborah Feldman, who had left Orthodoxy with her child approximately a decade ago.

Her competitors in her category are Nicole Kidman, Cate Blanchett, Anya Taylor-Joy and Daisy Edgar-Jones, showing that Haas is truly in the big leagues. The Golden Globes are awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The winners will be announced at the Golden Globes event on Sunday night, which will be held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic. Presenters will be speaking from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and the Rainbow Room in New York, both iconic venues.

Nominees will participate via Zoom. Haas will be attending from her Los Angeles hotel room and has been accompanied on her trip by her Israeli agent, Zohar Yakobson.

The 25-year-old actress has had a stellar year. She won the Best Actress Award at the Tribeca Film Festival in April, which was also held online, for her performance in Ruthy Pribar's film, Asia.

Hannah Brown contributed to this report.