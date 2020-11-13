The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Steve Cohen, Jewish philanthropist, purchases New York Mets

The Steve and Alexandra Foundation has donated $625 to many various philanthropic causes.

By CELIA JEAN  
NOVEMBER 13, 2020 17:36
Citi Field baseball stadium in New York, home field of the New York Mets (photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON / REUTERS)
Citi Field baseball stadium in New York, home field of the New York Mets
(photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON / REUTERS)
Major Jewish philanthropist Steve Cohen closed a deal last week with Sterling Partners to become the new owner of the New York Mets, and began by setting high goals for the team, ESPN reported.
Cohen, now the wealthiest owner in baseball history, introduced himself to fans this week, saying during an introductory conference to fans on Tuesday that if the team doesn't win the World Series in the next three to five years, he will consider it a disappointment.
It should be noted that the Mets have not won the World Series since 1986. Cohen said that he will choose the pursuit of greatness over the pursuit of mediocrity, and will devote major resources to get the team in winning shape. He added that he will spend great amounts of money in pursuit of that win.
"I'm essentially doing it for the fans," Cohen said according to ESPN. "When I really thought about this, I could make millions of people happy, and what an incredible opportunity that is."
Cohen operates the American hedge fund Point72Asset Management, and his personal accumulated worth is $14 billion. His story begins when he graduated from Wharton Business School with a degree in economics in 1878, Janglo reported. In the 1980s he began trading stocks with which he had great and immediate success. In 1992, he founded SAC Capital advisors, which boasted a multi-million dollar portfolio.
In 2012 Cohen's luck began to change when the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused the firm of insider trading, according to Janglo. SAC's former manager Mathew Martoma was convicted in 2014 for the scandal, and in 2016 Cohen was left to settle the civil lawsuit filed by SEC.
While Cohen was never directly implicated in the scandal itself, it almost cost him his acquirement of the New York Mets.
After spending months in negotiations, and competing against former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and his fiancée Jennifer Lopez, Cohen finally purchased the franchise. Not soon after however, New York Mayor  Bill de Blasio almost rejected the sale due to the scandal.
Cohen however in the end did succeed in acquiring the New York Mets. His wife Alexandra will operate the Mets foundation, Janglo reported, which “funds and promotes a variety of educational, social and athletic programs.”
Cohen and his wife founded the Steven and Alexandra Foundation in 2001, which has since donated $625 million to many various philanthropic causes. 
Theses include "organizations that improve children’s healthcare and education, serve the undeserved, support the arts, protect the environment, and further Lyme and tick borne disease research," according to the foundation's website.


Tags baseball diaspora philanthropy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu, crack down on Arab, haredi coronavirus violations By JPOST EDITORIAL
Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: The lasting legacy of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Joe Biden is Israel's friend, but Trumpism is here to stay – opinion By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The policy divide between Netanyahu and Biden – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, former chief rabbi of Great Britain, has died
Lord Jonathan Sacks, theologian, author, and former Chief Rabbi of the UK.
5 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by