The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

TA shows ‘solidarity’ with Human Rights fest

This year’s festival program includes more than 50 new films from Israel and around the world.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 28, 2020 23:06
A SCENE FROM ‘Radio Silence.’ (photo credit: Courtesy)
A SCENE FROM ‘Radio Silence.’
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Solidarity – Tel Aviv Human Rights Film Festival, taking place online from December 3-10, is the only film festival in Israel dedicated to films that deal with human rights struggles.
This year’s festival program includes more than 50 new films from Israel and around the world, Israeli film competitions and homages to local directors, lectures, panels, Q&As and discussions with filmmakers and human rights activists.
The festival, initiated by the festival director Dani Vilenski, has been taking place annually since 2010, and produced since 2015 by the Solidarity for Art, Activism and Human Rights Association, in collaboration with the Tel Aviv Cinematheque.
Among the international documentary films being screened are:
• Caught in the Net (Czech Republic, 2020) – A gut-wrenching film about the spread of pedophilia through social networks. Directed by Barbora Chalupová and Vít Klusák.
• The Girl on the Bridge (New Zealand, 2020) – Deals with the phenomenon of suicide among the younger generation. Directed by Leanne Pooley.
• The 8th (Ireland, United States, 2020) – A film by three female directors (Aideen Kane, Lucy Kennedy, Maeve O’Boyle) dealing with the complete ban on abortions in Ireland and the story of the fight and great victory by activists who did all they could to give control over their own bodies back to Irish women.
• Radio Silence (Switzerland, Mexico 2019) – The courageous documentary by director Juliana Fanjul about justice fighter Carmen Aristegui, a popular radio host fighting the brutal crimes of the Mexican regime.
A VARIETY of Israeli films will compete in the Israeli Feature Film Contest in honor of Prof. Zeev Sternhell, including:
• Scattegories (Director: Yakie Ayalon, 2020) – The children of the Essien family were torn away from their lives in Israel and put into a harsh reality in Nigeria, where they became penniless drifters. The only one who worked and barely provided for the family was the eldest daughter, Esther. Her status changes when she gets a one-time permit to return to Israel by herself. Now it’s clear she must save her family, and bring them home.
• And I Was There (Director: Eran Paz, 2019) – Random trance music raves in the living room are quite common when it comes to teenagers. But what happens when the teens are Israeli soldiers, the living room belongs to a Palestinian family and the family members are locked in one of the rooms? Eighteen years after his military service, Eran Paz finds a box of video tapes featuring rare documentations of his squad mates infiltrating Palestinian houses in the territories. Now he embarks on a journey following the people, memories and places which flood his thoughts and leave him restless.
• In the Director’s Chair Sits a Woman (Director: Smadar Zamir, 2020) – A feministic cinematic essay dedicated to Israeli female feature film directors. The story of the work of the first Israeli female director, Ellida Geira, as told through the monologues of 24 active female directors and one speech by Ronit Elkabetz, invokes a cinematic quilt of the image of the director. The spiraled, intuitive and associative structure presents the experiences of the women who wish to tell stories in the local film industry, a male-dominated work environment going through changes.
For full program of film screenings, festival events and ticket purchases: www.solidaritytlv.org.


Tags Human rights Tel Aviv film film festival
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gantz needs to bring the Israeli government to an end By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel is no monarchy, and Netanyahu is no king By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Coronavirus and culture shock By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A new exhibit uses George Floyd to universalize the Holocaust By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Stop the Pollard festival By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Women take spy world by storm
President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines speaks at his transition headquarters in the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, US, November 24, 2020
5 Iran has a new warship packed with drones and missiles
Iranian Navy ships on a training exercise

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by