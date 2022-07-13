A look at what Palestinian Authority schools teach about Jews, Israel

Jerusalem Report logo small (credit: JPOST STAFF)

Palestinian Authority schoolbooks feature three fundamentals:

TEXTBOOKS SAID to be produced by the Palestinian Authority which contain anti-Israel and anti-Western bias are put on display on Capitol Hill by the NGO Palestine Media Watch. (credit: CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)

Jews in the country are not counted as legitimate inhabitants, and the cities they built, including Tel Aviv, are absent from maps in the textbooks used in PA schools

“Where are the horsemen [who will ride] to Al-Aqsa to liberate it from the grip of infidelity, from the Devil’s aides?”

“Our Palestinian history is replete with many names of martyrs who sacrificed their souls for the homeland, among whom is the martyr Dalal al-Mughrabi, who painted with her struggle a picture of challenge and bravery that has made her memory eternal within our hearts and minds. The text before us shows her struggle and journey.”

The murder of Jews is featured as an integral part of the liberation struggle, including a four-page lesson exalting the female commander of a terror attack against an Israeli civilian bus on Israel’s Coastal Highway in 1978, in which 38 Jews – men, women and children – were murdered: “Our Palestinian history is replete with many names of martyrs who sacrificed their souls for the homeland, among whom is the martyr Dalal al-Mughrabi, who painted with her struggle a picture of challenge and bravery that has made her memory eternal within our hearts and minds. The text before us shows her struggle and journey.” (Arabic Language, 2020, Grade 5, Part 2, p. 51)

In conclusion, PA textbooks reject the existence of the State of Israel, and the very presence of its seven million Jewish citizens in the country, whose history and holy places there are denied. The PA books never advocate a peaceful solution. Instead, they call for a violent struggle for the liberation of all of Palestine, which is not limited to the 1967 lines and in which terror plays a central role. PA education allows no room for a “two-state solution.” In the words of retiring MK Benny Begin, the PA does not want a “two-state solution. The PA wants a two-stage solution.” ■

The writer is director of the Nahum Bedein Center for Near East Policy Research and the author of Genesis of the Palestinian Authority and UNRWA: Road Block to Peace. Research for this article was conducted by Dr. Arnon Groiss.