The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Stemming the tide of antisemitism in the US

"If people can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”

By GAIL B. MACDONALD  
MAY 15, 2020 20:33
Antisemitism in the United States (photo credit: ADL)
Antisemitism in the United States
(photo credit: ADL)

Just weeks after world leaders and Holocaust survivors in January marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland, a protester boldly waved a red Nazi flag emblazoned with a swastika at an Arizona political rally for the man who had hoped to be the United States’ first Jewish president.
The flag waver quickly was removed from the Phoenix rally for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has since dropped out of the presidential race. Still, such flagrant display of a symbol of hatred was a disturbing reminder of continued antisemitic sentiment in the United States and globally. The incident also provided even more evidence of the need to increase efforts to reverse hatred through education about the horrible impact of racism and anti-Semitism. 
The Arizona incident is far from the most serious episode illustrating continued and increasing US antisemitism fueled by social media and President Donald Trump’s vitriol. A survey published on April 21 by the New York City-based Anti-Defamation League found more than half of American Jews witnessed or directly experienced antisemitism in the past five years. The survey also found that 63 percent of American Jews said they feel less safe now than they did a decade ago. 
Numerous attacks justify this fear. In October 2018, a man stormed a synagogue outside Pittsburgh, fatally shooting 11 worshipers. Six months later, one person was killed and three injured when another man with a gun fired inside a synagogue near San Diego. In December 2019, three were killed in a kosher market in Jersey City, New Jersey and at least five stabbed in Monsey, New York by a machete-wielding man who burst into a Hanukkah party at a rabbi’s house.
The coronavirus pandemic also has fueled a significant increase in conspiracy theories and accusations by far-right individuals and groups seeking to link Jews to the spread of the virus.
Amidst such disturbing facts, the need to fight to reverse this trend is evident. I’m proud of such efforts in my small corner of Connecticut, where the Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut’s Holocaust Resource Center runs two important programs. Encountering Survivors and Encountering Differences bring high school and middle school students face-to-face with Holocaust survivors or survivors’ children, or with African Americans who have experienced racism. 
These conversations between students and people whose lives have been informed and shaped by racist encounters or the terrors of the Holocaust, bring history to life and serve as an antidote to hatred. It’s less likely to deny historic events or spew hatred after hearing heart-wrenching stories from those who lived them. Some 340 students have participated over three years.
The Federation’s work also spurred an exhibition now on display at the Lyman Allyn Art Museum in my hometown of New London, Connecticut. The exhibit features numerous city residents’ stories about surviving racism. These include a retired female minister who remembers the power and pain of the fire hoses turned on her and fellow civil rights protesters in her native South Carolina, an attorney who repeatedly was mistaken as a defendant when entering court houses during his career, and a board member of a local corporation who recalls the challenges of traveling by car through a still-segregated US in the 1950s when her family was moving to Connecticut.
As important as are these incidents from past decades, however, more telling was the reaction panelists had to a question posed by recently retired Federation Executive Director Jerry Fischer during an event celebrating the exhibition’s opening: Have you encountered racism recently? The panelists were quick to recount numerous experiences including being targeted by police or being offered racially insensitive advice by strangers.
Such incidents are neither as serious nor as life-threatening as the Nazis’ systematic plan for extermination or the centuries-long denial of legal rights to African Americans in the US. But insensitive remarks and bullying based on race, ethnicity or religion still can be deeply hurtful and life-altering. 
While small and personalized programs such as those run by the local Jewish Federation may not have the reach of social media nor the power of legislation, educating young people about racism’s emotional scars is worthwhile. 
We should recall Nelson Mandela’s words to grasp the power of education: “No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”
The writer is a member of the journalism faculty at the University of Connecticut and resident of New London, Connecticut


Tags Anti-Semitism diaspora jews Bernie Sanders
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel may soon have a government. Let's hope it does the right thing By JPOST EDITORIAL
To the new government: Help heal our nation By YAAKOV KATZ
Parameters of Israeli independence By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Gantz, don’t surrender your principles to Bibi By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum A portrait of viral antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
2 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
3 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
4 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by