Friends of Zion launches massive campaign for U.S. embassy move

A billboard put up by the Friends of Zion celebrates the moving of the US embassy to Jerusalem. (photo credit: COURTESY FRIENDS OF ZION)

The Friends of Zion Museum launched a massive campaign across Jerusalem this week honoring President Donald Trump and the State of Israel ahead of the moving of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem next week.





Over 150 Billboards were placed in recent days on buses and buildings throughout the city. The museum’s previous campaigns have included welcoming President Trump and Vice President Pence when they each visited the State of Israel.

The Friends of Zion Museum and Heritage Center, under the leadership of Dr. Mike Evans, will hold a gala dinner celebrating the historic move, featuring Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, and Senior Advisors to the President Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

The Friends of Zion has previously presented the Friends of Zion Award, which is given to world leaders whom have gone “above and beyond” for the States of Israel. Previous FOZ Award recipients have included: 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump, 43rd President of the United States George W. Bush, and most recently 50th President of Guatemala Jimmy Morales. Friends of Zion is giving its award to all world leaders who move their embassies to Jerusalem.