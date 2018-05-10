May 10 2018
|
Iyar, 25, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Friends of Zion launches massive campaign for U.S. embassy move

Over 150 Billboards were placed in recent days on buses and buildings throughout Jerusalem.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
May 10, 2018 17:53
A billboard put up by the Friends of Zion celebrates the moving of the US embassy to Jerusalem

A billboard put up by the Friends of Zion celebrates the moving of the US embassy to Jerusalem. (photo credit: COURTESY FRIENDS OF ZION)

The Friends of Zion Museum launched a massive campaign across Jerusalem this week honoring President Donald Trump and the State of Israel ahead of the moving of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem next week.

Over 150 Billboards were placed in recent days on buses and buildings throughout the city. The museum’s previous campaigns have included welcoming President Trump and Vice President Pence when they each visited the State of Israel.


Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The Friends of Zion Museum and Heritage Center, under the leadership of Dr. Mike Evans, will hold a gala dinner celebrating the historic move, featuring Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, and Senior Advisors to the President Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.


The Friends of Zion has previously presented the Friends of Zion Award, which is given to world leaders whom have gone “above and beyond” for the States of Israel. Previous FOZ Award recipients have included: 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump, 43rd President of the United States George W. Bush, and most recently 50th President of Guatemala Jimmy Morales. Friends of Zion is giving its award to all world leaders who move their embassies to Jerusalem.


Related Content

Palestinians walk near an opening in Israel's barrier in east Jerusalem
April 28, 2018
Capital punishment? Nearly half of Jerusalem's residents aren't citizens

By UDI SHAHAM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut