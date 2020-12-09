The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Jerusalem

Shine a light: Beit Avi Chai celebrates Hanukkah

Beit Avi Chai pulled out all the stops to put together a festive agenda that takes in an abundance of season-appropriate musical content.

By BARRY DAVIS  
DECEMBER 9, 2020 18:37
YARDEN BAR-KOCHBA hosts the ‘Ha’iroo Hadlikoo’ (Glowing Lights) radio show. (photo credit: DANA BAR SIMAN TOV)
YARDEN BAR-KOCHBA hosts the ‘Ha’iroo Hadlikoo’ (Glowing Lights) radio show.
(photo credit: DANA BAR SIMAN TOV)
We could all do with a little light in these dark pandemic-ridden days, couldn’t we? With that in mind Hanukkah may take on extra significance, and should be celebrated in an even jollier spirit than ever, when Beit Avi Chai unfurls its Ha’iru Hadliku (Glowing Lights) program.
The family-tailored event will be broadcast on the Jerusalem institution’s YouTube channel on December 10, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Yotvat Feieresen-Weil, head of programs for children and families and special projects, and Liran Lifshitz, children, families, Kabbalat Shabbat program producer, have pulled out all the stops to put together a festive agenda that takes in an abundance of season-appropriate musical content, and some compelling and entertaining storytelling slots designed to keep parents and kids alike glued to their computer screens.
The all-star cast for the occasion includes the likes of much-loved veteran TV star and children’s show performer Tzipi Shavit, musician-actor Eliad Nachum and high-profile actor-model Daniel Litman, with seasoned stellar writer Ephraim Sidon working his textual and lyrical magic behind the scenes.
Yarden Bar-Kochba is also a natural choice to be in the thick of things in the Beit Avi Chai festival of light pageant. Over the past three decades or so, 50-year-old Bar-Kochba has kept herself gainfully occupied across a wide range of entertainment sectors, including stand-up comedy, theater – on the stage as well as from the director’s chair, starring in children’s productions, as a musician and as a radio show presenter.
The latter primarily references the program she fronts together with songwriter Didi Shahar called Shabbat Baboker (On Shabbat Morning), which airs every week on Army Radio. It is a popular slot for the junior crowd, and also fuels Bar-Kochba’s contribution to Ha’iru Hadliku.
“What I will be doing in the Beit Avi Chai event is inspired by the show I have been doing with Didi for quite a few years now,” she explains. “We play a game with children whereby we try to discover some secret they have. We try to guess what their secret is.” There is nothing overly mysterious or dark about the confidential tidbit.
“One child may have had their tonsils out, another may have found a special stone in the middle of the desert, that sort of thing,” Bar-Kochba laughs.
This week that will be adapted to the festive ambience in question. “For Hanukkah, with Beit Avi Chai, we thought we’d look for a child who has had a miracle happen to them.” Presenter and audience alike, as per the radio show format, will be kept in the dark all the way through.
“We will try to guess what the miracle was,” says Bar-Kochba. “I won’t know what the miracle was until the last moment. I think it’s much better that way.” Presumably, the audience will get the presenter’s sense of excitement as she edges her way toward the child’s secret.
Bar-Kochba’s stint at the festival also features a seasonal storytelling turn, when she will air a thematically apposite tale taken from an early-20th-century compendium of yarns culled by feted poet Haim Nahman Bialik together with renowned editor Yehoshua Hana Ravnitzky, based on Talmudic and Midrashic literature.
“It is a lovely legend about the sun and the moon, and how they were once the same size, and how it came about that the sun is so much larger than the moon,” she says.
And there is plenty more to be had in the Beit Avi Chai online festival fiesta, with the accent very much on taking the sunny side of the zeitgeist street.
“Hanukkah comes to us in a complex period of time, and the corona pandemic has consigned us to isolation and distancing, and brought much sadness and darkness to the world,” Feieresen-Weil notes. However, all is not lost, she suggests. “Innumerable moments of hope and light, solidarity and acts of kindness have emerged from this darkness.” That has also informed the way the Glowing Lights program pans out. “We decided to dedicate the first night of Hanukkah to each and every person who chooses to see and add goodness to the world. We will place those wonderful beams of light that enhance our path at the center of the show – [welcome events such as] a friend calling just when you felt alone, your neighbors who took out the trash for you when you were isolating, a word of encouragement and infinite little good acts.” Let’s hang on to those heartwarming sentiments which, hopefully, will help to light things up a little.


Tags Hanukkah hanukka jerusalem culture
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Beitar Jerusalem, the unlikely symbol of Israeli-Arab unity By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Joint List changes signal chance for unity in Israeli politics - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
sneh aj 224.88 Joe Biden, Congress will face turbulent, combustible Middle East - opinion By EPHRAIM SNEH
David May It's time to stop the Palestinian sports boycott of Israel - opinion By DAVID MAY
Susan Hattis Rolef 'Yes Netanyahu,' 'No Netanyahu' will dominate Israel's elections - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
4 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
5 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by