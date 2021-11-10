SavorEat's robot chefs to cook meatless burgers for tech employees

SavorEat, an Israeli startup whose robot chef cooks meatless foods, will soon be serving employees at some of the country's largest companies.

The Rehovot-based company said Wednesday it signed an agreement with Yarzin-Sella, which offers high-end food services, to run a pilot test serving meals in the Israeli offices of companies like Meta (Facebook) , Google, Playtika, and others.

Following the pilot, which will run for several months in Israel, Yarzin-Sella will continue working with SavorEat in the US and other markets.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

SavorEat was established in 2018 by Racheli Vizman who serves as its CEO, Prof. Oded Shoseyov, the company's CSO, and Prof. Ido Braslavsky. The company has some 20 employees and continues to grow. It is also aided by a staff of senior consultants and leading partners.

SavorEat's unique technology allows plant-based ingredients to be combined for customized burgers that can be cooked by a robot chef using sophisticated cooking techniques, without any human touch. Multiple burgers, personalized for consumers’ specific diets and with the unique taste and texture of animal-based meat, can be cooked simultaneously in just a few minutes.

BBQ food. (credit: PIXABAY)

SavorEat, which has 20 employees and growing, raised NIS 42.6 million in its IPO on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) last November. Established in 2018, it is scheduled to launch its first commercial product by the end of the year at the BBB burger chain.

SavorEat recently signed a cooperation agreement with another international catering company, Sodexo, to launch a pilot for the US market. The two agreements complement each other, as Sodexo will primarily target students, while Yarzin-Sella focuses on high-end corporate catering.

“SavorEat’s vision is to spread the word of personally customized food, as for the first time it is the end consumer who will be in a position of power," said Racheli Vizman, SavorEat co-founder and CEO. "The company’s product is an innovative concept enabling the automatic and autonomous creation of meat alternatives without compromising on taste and quality. Linking up with Yarzin-Sella is a natural and logical step forward. On the one hand, SavorEat will have access to target audiences who espouse and promote innovation, while on the other hand, it will place Yarzin-Sella as the ambassador of such innovation in its businesses."