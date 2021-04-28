The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Until now, Orthodox synagogues in Israel have only appointed women to serve in positions of spiritual leadership alongside male rabbis, never by themselves.

By JEREMY SHARON  
APRIL 28, 2021 16:56
 The Shirat Tamar Synagogue in Efrat appointed this week Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis as its sole spiritual leader and halachic (Jewish law) authority, the first woman to ever serve in such a role in Israel. 
Until now, Orthodox women have been appointed as spiritual leaders in Orthodox synagogues and in other communal positions of spiritual leadership, but always alongside a male rabbi. 
Mirvis’ appointment therefore represents a significant landmark for Orthodoxy in Israel in which the role of women in positions of spiritual and halachic leadership has been advancing for many years but has stopped short of full communal leadership until now. 
Mirvis will be graduating a five-year course at the Susi Bradfield Women’s Institute of Halakhic Leadership (WIHL) at Ohr Torah Stone’s Midreshet Lindenbaum in June which covers Jewish law pertaining to Shabbat, Kashrut, Family Purity, Mourning, Marriage and Divorce and certifies graduates as “spiritual leaders” and “Morot Hora’ah,” women authorized to provide direction in matters of Jewish Law.
“I am deeply grateful to the Shirat Tamar community for giving me this opportunity which I see as a natural continuation of my role as a teacher and communal leader,” said Mirvis in a statement to the press. 
“My sincere prayer is that Hashem will guide and strengthen me in this important role enabling me to spread the word of Torah.”
Shirat Tamar Synagogue synagogue’s board of management announced the appointment stating that it decision “is a clear recognition of her [Mirvis’] remarkable accomplishments as a teacher and communal leaders,” and that “we are confident that she will continue to serve as a true role model.”
In recent years, Mirvis has become a sought-after teacher both within her community in Efrat and on the Internet, where she teaches a popular weekly Talmud vlog and also serves as a trusted adjudicator of halakhic issues for people around the world
“The chance to witness Rabbanit Shira Mirvis take on this role represents an important moment as we recognize that the place of women in Jewish leadership can go fully hand in hand with halacha and our mesorah (tradition),” said Rabbi Kenneth Brander, president and rosh yeshiva of Ohr Torah Stone.  
“I am deeply hopeful and confident that we will look back on this moment as one which paved a new halakhic direction for the rightful place of women spiritual leaders within the Orthodox community.”
WIHL director Rabbanit Devorah Evron said Mirvis was “well positioned to lead this community with both knowledge and a wide open heart,” adding that “There is no doubt that this is a large step both for her, personally, but also for the place of female Torah leadership in Jewish communities in Israel and worldwide.”


