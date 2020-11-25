The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
74 bar and bat mitzvahs for deaf and hard-of-hearing youth held over Zoom

“2020 has been a particularly difficult year for the deaf and hearing-impaired population," said the International Young Israel Movement director.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 25, 2020 06:57
Deaf and hard of hearing students celebrate their bar and bat mitzvahs over Zoom amid coronavirus pandemic. (photo credit: IYIM JUDAIC HERITAGE PROGRAM FOR THE DEAF)
Deaf and hard of hearing students celebrate their bar and bat mitzvahs over Zoom amid coronavirus pandemic.
(photo credit: IYIM JUDAIC HERITAGE PROGRAM FOR THE DEAF)
Seventy-four deaf and hard-of-hearing bar and bat mitzvah students who had their special day put off by the coronavirus pandemic were able to celebrate together via Zoom this week with the help of the International Young Israel Movement (IYIM).
“2020 has been a particularly difficult year for the deaf and hearing-impaired population. However, we, at the International Young Israel Movement decided that the deaf students who had already begun preparing for their bar and bat mitzvahs at the end of 2019 should not be deprived of such a momentous milestone. After various false starts today we all celebrated together via Zoom” stated Daniel Meyer, Executive Director of IYIM.
This year, 74 students from special schools and the Magalei Shema school  from Beersheba to Haifa and Tiberias were studying for the annual event when the coronavirus curtailed their preparatory studies as schools in Israel were shut down. 
"There was no way we were going to let them not celebrate," said Rabbi Alex Yeres, Co-Director of the IYIM Judaic Heritage Program for the deaf.
“After assessing various options on how to make this special celebration happen, we created an engaging and creative bar/bat mitzvah program via Zoom for all to enjoy. Thinking outside the box has become the norm," said Elisheva Muller, Director Programming at  IYIM.
The annual bar and bat mitzvah for the deaf and hearing impaired is hosted  by the International Young Israel Movement (IYIM) in close partnership with Magalei Shema and the Jewish Agency for Israel.  
The event took place on Monday, November 23, both at the Nitzanim synagogue in Jerusalem, where the staff was present, and on Zoom where the students and families sat and watched projectors at special schools, or computer screens at home. 
In lieu of the usual candy throwing practice that is traditional at bar and bat mitzvahs, the program distributed gift packages to each other the students individually. 
“The bar/bat mitzvah is the highlight of our programming throughout the year. To see the smiles of the celebrants (sadly by Zoom) and watching them get up to sing and dance is very heartwarming. To see the faces of their parents and grandparents radiate with joy as they reach a day most thought would never happen is of great satisfactions,” said IYM Director Rabbi Chanoch Yeres.


