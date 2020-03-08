Last week, 70 Jewish volunteers gathered in Moscow to bake hamantaschen and prepare mishloah manot, traditional Purim gifts, which will be delivered to about 90 elderly Jews in Moscow.Many of the volunteers previously visited during a similar volunteer event for Hanukkah. “I can say that doing something good for people, making sweets with your own hands, and putting all your heart in is so much better than receiving any gifts," said Natalia Uymenova, one of the volunteers.The initiative is organized in partnership with Moscow’s local Hillel and the Joint Distribution Committee's (JDC) supported Hesed social welfare center Yad Ezra.The JDC is a global Jewish humanitarian organization, working in 70 countries to help the most vulnerable communities, including in the former Soviet Union. They have built a large volunteer network with over 6,000 volunteers working in seven countries. In other parts of the former Soviet Union, the JDC is organizing other initiatives for Purim. For example, in Kiev, elderly Jews will participate in an art workshop to make holiday masks.For decades, the JDC has been involved in the former Soviet Union to provide assistance to elderly Jews. Through a network of Hesed Social Welfare Centers, they work to "ensure that the former Soviet Union’s Jews in need are able to not only to survive, but age with dignity and the support of a caring Jewish community," the JDC explained on their website. They provide them with food packages, medicine, food and bank cards and more.