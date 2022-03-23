The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

National Library of Israel awards teachers NIS 120,000

A new award was given to distinguishable teachers in the field of humanities, the Azrieli Foundation with the National Library of Israel giving NIS 120,000 to three teachers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 23, 2022 00:25

Updated: MARCH 23, 2022 00:52
A YOUNG Polish Jew reads from a book in Yiddish, in the Jewish library at the Jewish Community Center (JCC) in Krakow. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
A YOUNG Polish Jew reads from a book in Yiddish, in the Jewish library at the Jewish Community Center (JCC) in Krakow.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

The National Library of Israel awarded NIS 120,000 to three distinguished teachers in the field of humanities on Tuesday at a ceremony held at the National Library in Jerusalem

The Azrieli Award of the National Library for Distinguishable Teaching given to teachers who made signifant contribute to stregthen humanities studies in schools in Israel. The award also includes a grant to the teachers' schools. The winners were selected by a committee that include public and edcuation officials from the Ministry of Education, representatives of the National Library and the Azrielli Foundation.

The National Library is a state-institution dedicated to collecting the cultural treatures of Israel and of Jewish heritage. It holds more than 5 million books and holds the world's largest collections of Hebraica and Judaica articles. It is located in Givat Ram campus of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. The Library was founded in 1892 by Bnei-Brit organization.

After 2007 law, the library was officially titled "The National Library" and on July 2008 had its status change to Community Interest company (CIC).

The National Library has no entry fee and is open to the wide public. It also has a website where all information and contact are included.

A simulation of the new National Library being built in Jerusalem. (credit: HERZOG & DE MEURON; MANN-SHINAR ARCHITECTS EXECUTIVE ARCHITECT) A simulation of the new National Library being built in Jerusalem. (credit: HERZOG & DE MEURON; MANN-SHINAR ARCHITECTS EXECUTIVE ARCHITECT)


Tags teach in israel teaching in israel award National Library of Israel Humanities
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

When Iran counterstrikes Mossad in secret war - analysis

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
2

Ukraine now developing nuclear arms with US help, Russia claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022.
3

Fourth vaccine offers little protection against COVID-19 - study

A nurse prepares to administer a fourth booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person with an implanted heart.
4

Cyberattack against Israeli sites follows reports of failed Mossad op against Iran

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
5

At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began -UN

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko surveys the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by