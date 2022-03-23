National Library of Israel awards teachers NIS 120,000

The National Library of Israel awarded NIS 120,000 to three distinguished teachers in the field of humanities on Tuesday at a ceremony held at the National Library in Jerusalem.

The Azrieli Award of the National Library for Distinguishable Teaching given to teachers who made signifant contribute to stregthen humanities studies in schools in Israel. The award also includes a grant to the teachers' schools. The winners were selected by a committee that include public and edcuation officials from the Ministry of Education, representatives of the National Library and the Azrielli Foundation.

The National Library is a state-institution dedicated to collecting the cultural treatures of Israel and of Jewish heritage. It holds more than 5 million books and holds the world's largest collections of Hebraica and Judaica articles. It is located in Givat Ram campus of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. The Library was founded in 1892 by Bnei-Brit organization.

After 2007 law, the library was officially titled "The National Library" and on July 2008 had its status change to Community Interest company (CIC).

The National Library has no entry fee and is open to the wide public. It also has a website where all information and contact are included.

A simulation of the new National Library being built in Jerusalem. (credit: HERZOG & DE MEURON; MANN-SHINAR ARCHITECTS EXECUTIVE ARCHITECT)