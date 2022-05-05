The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Drama in Bible quiz: Co-champions crowned

This was the first time there were two winners since 2013.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: MAY 5, 2022 14:47
The International Bible Quiz contest at the Jerusalem Theater that is held annually on Independence Day ended in dramatic fashion on Thursday with two co-champions. 

Hillel Cohen of Jerusalem's Hartman School and Dvir Chaim Merzbach of the Amit Yeshiva School in Safed will share the title of International Bible Quiz champions.

"There was more action here than in politics," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the winners.

Bennett asked questions to the contestants, as did President Isaac Herzog and Jerusalem mayor Moshe Lion.

Gilad Abrahomov, 16, wins the 2021 International Bible Quiz for Youth on Israel's 73rd Independence Day, April 15, 2021. (credit: ITZIK BLANITZKI)Gilad Abrahomov, 16, wins the 2021 International Bible Quiz for Youth on Israel's 73rd Independence Day, April 15, 2021. (credit: ITZIK BLANITZKI)

There was a tribute at the event to its founder, Herzog's mother, Aura, who died in January. She initiated the event in 1958, in honor of the tenth anniversary of the state.

There were contestants from the US Canada, South Africa, Belgium, Great Britain, Mexico and for the first time, Montenegro.

American Yitzchok Spivak finished third and South African Jake Weinstein fourth.

Bennett advised the contestants: "When you see hate, spread love. When you see conflict, create unity."



