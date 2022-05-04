Bennett on Independence Day: When Israel is united, we are unbeatable

"74 years of statehood has taught us that when the people of Israel are united - no one can beat us," said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the state ceremony marking the 74th Independence Day.

"Dear citizens of Israel, Independence Day is a day of great pride for all of us," said Bennett. "National pride in what we've gone through together, and in what we have achieved here together."

The prime minister pointed to the hi-tech industry, the healthcare system and the opportunities provided to the periphery, saying "thank God, Israel can provide a livelihood for anyone who is looking for one."

Concerning the security situation, Bennett stressed that "even though our enemies do not rest for a moment from trying to harm us, the State of Israel is stronger than ever."

"The IDF, the Shin Bet and the Mossad are intensifying at an unprecedented rate: with lasers, missiles, cyber and above all - by investing in our bold and good soldiers," said Bennett.

Israeli Pm Naftali Bennett and his wife enjoy the 74th anniversary Independence Day ceremony, held at Mount Herzl, Jerusalem on May 04, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"As the one who bears the ultimate responsibility for Israel's security, I can tell you clearly: Israel will overcome any threat from outside, near or far. We have built here a very thick iron wall in front of our enemies," said the prime minister.

Bennett reiterated the message he stated on Remembrance Day, stressing that sectarianism destroyed the Jewish state in the Second Temple Period and that "a sovereign and united Jewish state has never survived here for more than 80 years."

"Here we are in the eighth decade of the State of Israel," said Bennett. "The decade we have never succeeded [in getting through]. This time we have another chance, a third chance for the Jewish people. This time we must, simply must succeed."

"We must not allow hatred to capture us, to control us. We need to see each other with a good eye, to believe that the other also wants the good for the state, even if his opinion is completely different. We should all always place the good of the state above our sector, above our self-interest," said the prime minister.