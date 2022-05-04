The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bennett on Independence Day: When Israel is united, we are unbeatable

The prime minister stressed that "the State of Israel is stronger than ever."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 4, 2022 20:26
Israeli Pm Naftali Bennett and his wife enjoy the 74th anniversary Independence Day ceremony, held at Mount Herzl, Jerusalem on May 04, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli Pm Naftali Bennett and his wife enjoy the 74th anniversary Independence Day ceremony, held at Mount Herzl, Jerusalem on May 04, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"74 years of statehood has taught us that when the people of Israel are united - no one can beat us," said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the state ceremony marking the 74th Independence Day.

"Dear citizens of Israel, Independence Day is a day of great pride for all of us," said Bennett. "National pride in what we've gone through together, and in what we have achieved here together."

The prime minister pointed to the hi-tech industry, the healthcare system and the opportunities provided to the periphery, saying "thank God, Israel can provide a livelihood for anyone who is looking for one."

Concerning the security situation, Bennett stressed that "even though our enemies do not rest for a moment from trying to harm us, the State of Israel is stronger than ever."

"The IDF, the Shin Bet and the Mossad are intensifying at an unprecedented rate: with lasers, missiles, cyber and above all - by investing in our bold and good soldiers," said Bennett.

Israeli Pm Naftali Bennett and his wife enjoy the 74th anniversary Independence Day ceremony, held at Mount Herzl, Jerusalem on May 04, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Israeli Pm Naftali Bennett and his wife enjoy the 74th anniversary Independence Day ceremony, held at Mount Herzl, Jerusalem on May 04, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"As the one who bears the ultimate responsibility for Israel's security, I can tell you clearly: Israel will overcome any threat from outside, near or far. We have built here a very thick iron wall in front of our enemies," said the prime minister.

Bennett reiterated the message he stated on Remembrance Day, stressing that sectarianism destroyed the Jewish state in the Second Temple Period and that "a sovereign and united Jewish state has never survived here for more than 80 years."

"Here we are in the eighth decade of the State of Israel," said Bennett. "The decade we have never succeeded [in getting through]. This time we have another chance, a third chance for the Jewish people. This time we must, simply must succeed."

"We must not allow hatred to capture us, to control us. We need to see each other with a good eye, to believe that the other also wants the good for the state, even if his opinion is completely different. We should all always place the good of the state above our sector, above our self-interest," said the prime minister.



Tags Naftali Bennett independence day security unity
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Lavrov's antisemitism means Israel no longer neutral on Ukraine-Russia - analysis

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
2

Mossad operates in Iran, foils plot to kill Israeli diplomat, US general

Iranians burn Israeli and US flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022
3

Lavrov claims Zelensky has Jewish blood 'just like Hitler'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia
4

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

Nearly half of Israelis fear a second Holocaust is coming - poll

Yahrzeit candles with names of Holocaust victims are giving away to the public ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day, at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, April 26, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Independence 2022 - Artist List
Independence 2022 - Main Events
Independence 2022 - IAF Flyover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by