The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Shavuot reminds us of community and coexistence - opinion

The Ten Commandments – central to the theme of the holiday – are prevalent in all the Abrahamic religions and are perhaps one of the most obvious expressions of coexistence.

By HOUDA NONOO
Published: MAY 28, 2022 15:44
THE WRITER poses with a Torah scroll that Jared Kushner, senior aide to former president Donald Trump, commissioned in honor of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and which is currently in the House of Ten Commandments synagogue. (photo credit: HOUSE OF THE TEN COMMANDMENTS)
THE WRITER poses with a Torah scroll that Jared Kushner, senior aide to former president Donald Trump, commissioned in honor of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and which is currently in the House of Ten Commandments synagogue.
(photo credit: HOUSE OF THE TEN COMMANDMENTS)

On Shavuot, one of the three pilgrimage festivals, we will celebrate the giving of the Torah at Mount Sinai and the grain harvest. In many ways, Shavuot is all about community, whether it was Moshe bringing down the Ten Commandments from Mount Sinai to the Jewish people or whether we focus on the grain harvest and how the Jewish people would gather for the festival. This holiday reminds us that community is central to the Jewish people and our growth.

Interestingly, the Ten Commandments – central to the theme of the holiday – are prevalent in all the Abrahamic religions and are perhaps one of the most obvious expressions of coexistence. It binds us all together – Jews, Muslims and Christians. These two themes of community and coexistence epitomize what it is like to be a Jew in Bahrain.

The Jewish community in Bahrain dates back to the late 1800s, when a group of Iraqi Jews arrived in search of economic opportunities and a better lifestyle. Many of the Jewish families were traders and started their own businesses, such as money exchange, textiles and electronics. Others worked for the oil companies, banks and schools. Since then, our families have lived alongside Muslim families and we are part of the fabric of Bahraini society.

Indigeneity

We are proud to be the only indigenous Jewish community in the Gulf and to have the oldest and only functioning synagogue in the region, as well as the only operating Jewish cemetery. The key to the community’s success has been our broader participation in Bahraini society and being part of one another’s lives. We don’t see each other as different communities but rather as one with shared values of friendship and coexistence. We join one another for life cycle events such as births, weddings and funerals, and for festivals such as Hanukkah and Ramadan.

Our community has flourished thanks to the support and close relationships that we have with Bahraini leadership, the government and the people. All of this stems from King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s deep commitment to coexistence.

From L to R: Israeli Ambassador to Bahrain Eitan Na'eh, Dr. Tal Patalon, KSM head, Lt. Col. Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Al Ansari, Project Manager of Public Hospital Autonomy at the Supreme Council of Health, and Bahraini Ambassador Khaled Al Jalahma. (credit: NADIA ABDULLA KHALFA ISA) From L to R: Israeli Ambassador to Bahrain Eitan Na'eh, Dr. Tal Patalon, KSM head, Lt. Col. Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Al Ansari, Project Manager of Public Hospital Autonomy at the Supreme Council of Health, and Bahraini Ambassador Khaled Al Jalahma. (credit: NADIA ABDULLA KHALFA ISA)

Since the signing of the Abraham Accords, our Jewish community has seen an influx of Jewish tourists from all over the world who have come to visit us and our synagogue aptly named The House of Ten Commandments. When they walk into the synagogue, they are immediately greeted by the Ten Commandments written in Arabic and Hebrew that hang by the ner tamid, (the eternal light) above the ark. Having them in both languages is an expression of coexistence and pays homage to the importance these commandments have in our religion and that of Islam.

Many remark that this is the first time they have seen the Ten Commandments in Arabic in a synagogue and it leads to a discussion about coexistence. The Ten Commandments have become an icon of coexistence and something that all of the Abrahamic faith communities support.

As we look toward to the future of our community, we are very appreciative of our country’s leadership, who believe in coexistence and that we are all part of one community.

The writer served as Bahrain’s ambassador to the United States from 2008 to 2013. She serves on the board of the Association of Gulf Jewish Communities. For more information, visit www.gulfjewish.org.



Tags shavuot coexistence bahrain community
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
3

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
4

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022
5

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by