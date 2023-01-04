The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Thousands to arrive at the Cave of the Patriarchs under the leadership of Rabbi Yoel Pinto

The session will be led by Rabbi Yoel Pinto, the son of the Admor, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto. There will be free transport by bus from cities throughout Israel.

By HAIM LAVIE
Published: JANUARY 4, 2023 13:21
(photo credit: Shuva Israel)
(photo credit: Shuva Israel)

Shuva Israel’s traditional spiritual gathering at the Cave of the Patriarchs: On Saturday night after Shabbat Vayehi (14 Tevet - 7 January), Shuva Israel’s traditional spiritual gathering will take place at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron, near the tombs of the Holy Forefathers. 

Rabbi Yoel Moshe Pinto, the son and successor of the Admor, Rabbi Yohiyahu Pinto, will lead the gathering which many thousands are expected to attend, arriving in dozens of buses from all around the country. 

Transport will be free of charge and will depart from cities across the country, including Ashdod, Ashkelon, Be’er Sheva, Netivot, Beit Shemesh, Bat Yam, Kiryat Malachi, Ness Ziona Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, Jerusalem, Modiin, Rehovot, and Or Yehuda. To reserve seats, please phone 053-241-9527.

The gathering of thousands at the Cave of the patriarchs at the conclusion of Shabbat Vayehi has become a tradition among the Shuva Israel community, with Rabbi Yoel Pinto, son of the Admor, leading it in recent years.

The Vayehi portion of the Torah read on that Shabbat is the final portion in a special series that relates the creation of the world and the lives of the holy forefathers, and marks the beginning of a different period of time - when man has become disobedient but has the power to amend his ways and cleanse himself, explains the Admor Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto. Therefore, the Shuva Israel community prays at the tombs of the forefathers and the graves of righteous men during this time.



Tags Israel rabbi community
