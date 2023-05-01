These days, just before 33 Ba'Omer, the writing of an elegant and magnificent Torah scroll was completed in honor of the holy Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai and for the recovery of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto.

Uniquely, the case that will enclose the Torah scroll was made with a stunning artistic design: the entire Book of Deuteronomy was engraved in tiny letters along the entire length of the case in honor of Moses our Teacher.

The dedication of the Torah scroll will be celebrated with great pomp and splendor at the Shuva Israel Beth Midrash in Lod with singing and dancing, on the 20th of Iyar, in honor of the Edri family.

Shuva Israel

As is well known, reading the Book of Deuteronomy on Shabbat is a special spiritual remedy for health, protection, success and blessing. Rabbi Pinto disseminated this spiritual remedy in our generation and thousands from all over the world have been reading it every Shabbat.

These days, thousands of Books of Deuteronomy are being distributed for free for the elevation of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai’s soul. Also, on the anniversary of his passing on Lag B'Omer, dozens of volunteers are planning to distribute the book throughout Mount Meron.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel