The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Not only in Meron: Thousands will participate in Rabbi Pinto’s bonfire in Ashdod

By MARK FISH
Published: MAY 3, 2023 11:03
(photo credit: Shuva Israel)
(photo credit: Shuva Israel)

Two years after the Meron disaster in which forty-five worshippers were killed, many thousands are expected to attend Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai's shrine in Meron on the anniversary of his passing on the 33rd day of the Omer (Lag b’Omer).

The main bonfire of the Rebbe of Boyan will take place at the shrine compound. In the newly built compound, there will be many more bonfires headed by rabbis and chassidic rebbes.

In addition to Meron, thousands are expected to participate in the mass bonfire ceremony of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto and his son and disciple, Rabbi Yoel Moshe Pinto. This event has become a tradition in recent years.

(credit: Shuva Israel) (credit: Shuva Israel)

The bonfire will take place on Monday, 17 Iyar, the night of the 33rd day of the Omer in the courtyard of the Shuva Israel yeshiva, 34 Shevat Binyamin Street, Ashdod, with the participation of paytans and singers.

In the middle of the event, Rabbi Pinto is expected to deliver words of inspiration and will bless the thousands for salvation, well-being and success.

Shuva Israel is preparing to mass recruit for its Zohar Daf  Yomi program, at the end of which about 10,000 people will finish the entire Book of Zohar within a few months on 25 Elul - the day of the creation of the world. Led by Rabbi Pinto and his son and disciple Rabbi Yoel Pinto, it will be celebrated in a huge event to be held at the Heichal Menorah Mivtachim Hall in Tel Aviv.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel



Tags rabbi pinto lag baomer Mount Meron
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
3

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
4

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
5

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by