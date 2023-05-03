Two years after the Meron disaster in which forty-five worshippers were killed, many thousands are expected to attend Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai's shrine in Meron on the anniversary of his passing on the 33rd day of the Omer (Lag b’Omer).

The main bonfire of the Rebbe of Boyan will take place at the shrine compound. In the newly built compound, there will be many more bonfires headed by rabbis and chassidic rebbes.

In addition to Meron, thousands are expected to participate in the mass bonfire ceremony of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto and his son and disciple, Rabbi Yoel Moshe Pinto. This event has become a tradition in recent years.

(credit: Shuva Israel)

The bonfire will take place on Monday, 17 Iyar, the night of the 33rd day of the Omer in the courtyard of the Shuva Israel yeshiva, 34 Shevat Binyamin Street, Ashdod, with the participation of paytans and singers.

In the middle of the event, Rabbi Pinto is expected to deliver words of inspiration and will bless the thousands for salvation, well-being and success.

Shuva Israel is preparing to mass recruit for its Zohar Daf Yomi program, at the end of which about 10,000 people will finish the entire Book of Zohar within a few months on 25 Elul - the day of the creation of the world. Led by Rabbi Pinto and his son and disciple Rabbi Yoel Pinto, it will be celebrated in a huge event to be held at the Heichal Menorah Mivtachim Hall in Tel Aviv.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel