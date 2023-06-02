The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
19 historic Torah scrolls moved to genizah at Mount of Olives

When Torah scrolls and other sacred texts are damaged in a way that cannot be repaired, they must be placed in a "genizah."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 2, 2023 12:25
Torah scrolls being moved from the Western Wall to genizah. (photo credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)
Torah scrolls being moved from the Western Wall to genizah.
(photo credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)

Some 19 historic Torah scrolls from the Western Wall plaza were placed in a "genizah" at the Mount of Olives cemetery on Wednesday evening.

The scrolls were damaged by years of use, with some of the scrolls dating as far back as 150 years. The scrolls are from Poland, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Romania, and Hungary.

When Torah scrolls and other sacred texts are damaged in a way that cannot be repaired, they must be placed in a "genizah" ("hidden place").

The ceremony was attended by the rabbi of the Jewish Quarter, Rabbi Avigdor Nebenzahl; Chief Rabbi David Lau; Jerusalem and Jewish Tradition Minister Meir Porush and Religious Services Minister Michael Malkieli. Naftali Kempe and the "Neranena" choir sang during the event.

The ceremony was dedicated to the memory of Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, who recently passed away.

The genizah at the Mount of Olives. (credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION) The genizah at the Mount of Olives. (credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)

'These Torah scrolls represent all Jewish communities in Israel and beyond'

"We have the great privilege of bringing nineteen Torah scrolls to genizah and paying our respects," said the Rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, Shmuel Rabinowitz.

"These Torah scrolls have been a faithful testimony to their use for decades, representing all Jewish communities in Israel and beyond, just as the Western Wall Plaza unites people from around the world in prayer. We will continue to ensure that all Torah scrolls in the Western Wall are 'mehudar' (at a high standard) according to the traditions of all communities, under halachic supervision. Blessed are the Torah scrolls of the Western Wall that have been used so extensively by its visitors."

Nebenzahl stated: "Today we are going to escort the Torah scrolls, after yesterday we escorted a living Torah scroll (a reference to Edelstein). We do not accompany the Torah scroll, rather the Torah accompanies us wherever we go, lying down and standing up. The words of the Torah are our life and the length of our days. We will be privileged to see God's salvation in the blink of an eye."



