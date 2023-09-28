In the midst of the active meetings and debates during the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, an exceptional gathering took place in Manhattan with the participation of numerous world leaders, rabbis, community leaders and entrepreneurs. Addressing the annual dinner of the New York-based Alliance for Global Cooperation, Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei emphasized the significance of global dialogue and the need to strengthen interfaith relations. Giammattei highlighted his nation's enduring relationship with the Jewish community and the longstanding friendship between Guatemala and Israel. He extended an invitation to the Jewish community to visit Guatemala and underscored his government’s unwavering commitment to the protection of life, family values, and religious freedom.

Credit: Joe Fisher The president thanked Yaakov Flitchkin, the head of the Alliance for Global Cooperation, for his advocacy and steadfast dedication to fostering a relationship built on mutual respect and coexistence. "We are committed, now more than ever, to strengthening the bonds between our people and this great nation, Flitchkin responded, “as well as nurturing connections with members of all faiths." Chief Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto expressed his gratitude for the presence of the Guatemalan president, calling him a “man of wisdom and intelligence, and a leader who has made significant contributions to the world.” Rabbi Pinto commended the government's unwavering support for religious freedom and praised the people of Guatemala for their steadfast friendship. Additional speakers at the Manhattan gathering included Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the exiled National Leader of Belarus; Guatemalan Foreign Minister Mario Búcaro; Guatemalan Congressman Aníbal Estuardo Rojas Espino; Pastor Robin Garcia from the Religious Commission of Guatemala; Pastor Raúl Marroquín of Casa De Dios in Guatemala, Pastor Gilford Monrose, executive director of New York City Mayor's Office of Faith-Based and Community Partnerships; Imam Mohammad Tawhidi of the Global Imams Council; and Bitcoin entrepreneur and philanthropist Brock Pierce. Imam Tawhidi emphasized the virtues of peace and coexistence between Muslims and Jews, citing the landmark Abraham Accords normalization deals between Israel and Arab countries and reaffirmed the Global Imams Council's resolute stand against antisemitism.

The event was attended by prominent Guatemalan officials, notable New York officials, and leaders of the Jewish community, given that New York boasts the largest concentration of Jews outside of Israel. Among the attendees were Chris Ruddy, owner and CEO of Newsmax Media; New York State Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein; Marla Maples, a renowned advocate for spiritual and wellness practices; Ydanis Rodríguez, Commissioner of the New York City Department of Transportation; Joseph Borghese, Group Chairman of Borghese Ventures; and Anila Ali of the American Muslim and Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council. The Alliance for Global Cooperation, established in 2018, is an NGO dedicated to building connections among various countries and groups, including businesses and investors. The organization engages in collaborative initiatives in over 25 countries, promoting tolerance, peace, and interreligious cooperation.

Credit: Joe Fisher Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the current opposition leader in Belarus, delivered the keynote address, expressing gratitude to the Alliance for Global Cooperation for inviting her and for supporting the cause of a democratic Belarus. She deeply appreciated Flitchkin's personal messages of support, which provided her with the strength to continue the fight for freedom. Tsikhanouskaya also highlighted the profound historical connection between Belarus and the Jewish community, emphasizing the cultural and spiritual ties binding these two communities. She bravely shed light on the current situation in Belarus and the challenges faced by its people in their struggle for democracy and freedom. “As autocrats try to divide us and exploit these divisions, we need strong unity,” Tsikhanouskaya said.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel