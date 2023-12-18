The story about the dispute over the prospective son-in-law unfolds as follows: There was a young man in the matchmaking process, and two candidates expressed interest in him. A mistake by the matchmaker led to the simultaneous suggestion of the young man to both girls. When the mothers of the girls learned of the error, a heated argument ensued over whose daughter should meet the young man for potential marriage. As the dispute intensified, they decided to seek the judgment of a rabbi.

Upon presenting their case to the local rabbi, he suggested an unconventional resolution: the boy should be cut and split in half resulting in each girl receiving a portion. Hearing this, the first mother immediately withdrew, stating that such an inhumane action should not be carried out. However, the second prospective mother-in-law surprisingly agreed, saying, "Cut the boy in half." At that moment, the rabbi declared her as the true mother-in-law, allowing her daughter to marry the young man.

Certainly, this story draws inspiration from the wisdom of Shlomo Hamelech, who once encountered two mothers quarreling over a living baby. When Shlomo Hamelech proposed to split the baby in half, the genuine mother immediately relinquished her claim, choosing to save the child's life. In contrast, the other woman, revealed to be the impostor, agreed to the proposed division, thereby exposing her true identity.

When analyzing these two stories, we find four different characters revealing four distinct feelings. In the story of Shlomo, there is the loving mother who is willing to give up her son to save him. The jealous mother who desires the death of the other child because she lacks a child. In the story of the mothers-in-law, we encounter a mother-in-law who exhibits hatred towards the boy, while the other engages in humane activities and cares about the well-being of the boy.

Yosef and his brothers

When Yosef encounters his brothers, he behaves towards them in different ways, completely confusing them. Typically, when dealing with someone, one expects consistency in their behavior. However, Yosef intentionally acts in a manner that creates confusion among his brothers.

Initially, when the brothers first meet Yosef, he shows them much animosity. Despite their honesty, he baselessly accuses them of being spies and threatens to kill them if they don't bring their brother Binyamin to him. Shimon is also arrested during this encounter.

However, when they return the second time, suspicion arises as they prepare to greet him. They suspect him of deception, thinking he might falsely accuse them of wrongdoing as he did before. Voicing their concern, they say to each other, "The money that we found in our sacks the first time, we brought back in our sacks so that he may seek an occasion against us, fall upon us, and take us for slaves, along with our donkeys" (בראשית 43:18).

Despite this apprehension, they find Yosef to be a caring person during this encounter. He reassures them not to worry about the money and treats them very kindly. Yosef exhibits love and care by inquiring about their father, bringing them to his house, allowing them to wash their feet, and preparing a royal meal for them.

On their third visit, when they return with the stolen goblet and Yehudah offers himself as a slave, Yosef behaves as a righteous person. He asserts that, being not guilty, he may not stay, but Binyamin must remain as the goblet was found in his possession.

The altercation left them frightened and bewildered until he finally revealed his true identity, bringing clarity to the distinct roles he had been playing.

This intentional mixed behavior is meant to evoke within them a sense of the turmoil he endured as a consequence of their actions when they sold him. The aim is to remind them of the conflicting emotions they displayed during the sale—emotions that ranged from jealousy and animosity to sporadic feigned expressions of brotherly love.

The Global Perspective on the Israeli Conflict

As we examine the global perspective on the Israeli war, we identify parallels with the same four characters found in the above stories. Israel personifies the loving character, demonstrating a willingness to sacrifice part of their land to ensure everyone can live in peace, akin to the loving mother in King Shlomo's story. Conversely, the Palestinians manifest jealousy towards the Jewish land. They are prepared to sacrifice everything— their lives, the buildings they have constructed for years, their children, and more— solely to ensure the destruction of Israel, echoing the actions of the jealous mother. In other words, it reflects the dilemma of cutting the baby so that no one will have it.

The third character represents the Arab world at large, which appears indifferent to their Palestinian brethren. This is evident in the reluctance of any nation to accept Palestinian refugees. The lack of concern extends beyond Palestine, as endless Arabs are killed in the Middle East by their own hands, with minimal international attention or reporting. The outrage expressed by many is rooted in a different motive—deep-seated Jewish hatred, akin to the mother-in-law who despises her son-in-law and wishes him dead. This sentiment provides an outlet for expressing long-standing anti-Semitic feelings.

Finally, the fourth character, resembling the mother-in-law who doesn't genuinely care about her son-in-law but still deems it wrong for him to die for such a reason, is analogous to Western countries. Often considered advocates of human rights, these nations find themselves grappling with challenges within their own Muslim populations. Despite their internal struggles, these countries are quick to offer opinions on how Israel should handle its complex situation.

