Rabbi Pinto explains: What is the way to eliminate Hamas?

Last night in his talk in Miami, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto referred to the security and war situation in Israel. He explained, "The world is going through a huge crisis, and it is not written anywhere how to deal with such a crisis. A crisis in values, a crisis between parents and children, between old and young, between rabbis and students, a crisis in security, a crisis in business.”

He continued: "We think that today's reality is humanity's biggest experiment laboratory ever. And no one has a miraculous prescription on how to deal with the current period.

"But there is one historical prescription that is passed down from generation to generation and it confers the ability to deal with any situation. That is our Holy Torah. He who clings to the Torah and the Torah’s words will be saved from all evil. This is what has helped us and preserved us in all generations," Rabbi Pinto explained.

"Our trust in God is what protects us," he added. "We have to do our utmost to help ourselves, while trusting in the blessed Holy One and letting Him lead us. How does it help us to delve into the situation and analyze it? It does nothing. You will just became depressed and despondent.”

Rabbi Pinto went on, "We are not saying to detach ourselves from the situation. We have to live with it and sympathize with our brothers and the entire Jewish people who are suffering terribly. But what is the point of delving into and analyzing and discussing the situation? It will only lead to depression.”

"We said yesterday in our talk that if a trouble comes upon a person, he should let it pass and not bring it into his house. Ignore it and it will pass." Rabbi Pinto said in his talk, "Our job is to grow stronger in our Judaism and strengthen others, to increase unconditional love and lovingkindness."

Rabbi Pinto continued: "You want solutions? Don't you see that even the army has no solutions? You see that no one has solutions. Maybe delusional solutions... They close the window here, and it opens on the other side. The solutions they found today are only cosmetic. They are not solutions that will solve the problem, because the solution depends upon us. We see it throughout the Bible. When the Jewish people draw closer to God - they are victorious."

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel