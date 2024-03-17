Are There Aliens? Rabbi Pinto’s Surprising Answer

In his last talk, Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto was asked about the existence of aliens. The questioner wanted to know if there aliens nowadays and how should we relate to this subject from a Jewish perspective?

Rabbi Pinto’s humorous reply contained an important message: "We’re barely managing our affairs in our day-to-day life. It’s even hard to keep a closet tidy. A person has it hard enough to be on top of his business, his children and his family. But what is preoccupying his mind? "Are there aliens or not?"

Rabbi Pinto continued: "People are brainwashed to think about all the nonsense in the world and not about the important things. About the trivial things instead of what is primary in life. A person should focus on what is important in his life. Because life is running out, and if you don't utilize it properly - you will be left with nothing." Watch his words.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel