Shabbat candle-lighting times for Israel and the US

See Shabbat times for your area.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 22, 2024 12:59
Shabbat candles (photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
Shabbat candles
(photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

Friday, March 22, 2024

12 Adar II 5784

New York

Light Candles: 6:53 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 7:52 p.m.

Los Angeles

Light Candles: 6:49 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 7:45 p.m.

Jerusalem

Light Candles: 5:12 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 6:29 p.m.

Tel Aviv

Light Candles:  5:32 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 6:31 p.m.

Haifa

Light Candles: 5:23 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 6:31 p.m.

Beersheba

Light Candles: 5:34 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 6:30 p.m.

Eilat

Light Candles: 5:23 p.m.

Shabbat Ends: 6:29 p.m.



Related Tags
Israel
Judaism
Shabbat
Diaspora Jews
Diaspora