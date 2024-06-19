DMing my rabbi: Aish's live chats see spike 300% post-Oct. 7, antisemitism surge

Aish.com's live web chat service, where individuals can engage directly with rabbis, has experienced a 300% increase in usage following the October 7 massacre and the associated spike in antisemitism around the world, the organization said in a press release, highlighting its newfound importance in the Jewish community.

Initially meant as an outreach tool, the live chat evolved into a lifeline with over 5,000 responses exchanged monthly. These interactions often developed into profound dialogues that helped guide participants on journeys to rediscover and reclaim their Jewish identities.

Rabbi Tzvi Broker, overseeing Aish's online live, stressed the service's significance: "We're hearing from countless Jews who feel disconnected - whether due to geographic isolation or a lack of upbringing in Jewish traditions. The anonymity and personal nature of these chats create a safe space for exploration and discovery." He emphasized the transformative impact of these connections, noting how many lives have been positively influenced.

According to the press release, the rise in chat usage possibly stems from several factors: a response to increased antisemitism, heightened curiosity about Israel following October's massacre, a quest for deeper spiritual meaning amid societal uncertainties, and a longing for community in an increasingly fast-paced world.

Loren, a resident of rural New Hampshire, shared that "Decades later, after my attempt to raise my three children Jewish, I am finally taking the time to focus on my faith, and am blown away by the utter courage, strength, and historical greatness of the State of Israel and of the Jewish people.”

Rediscovering Jewish identity

"October 7th, for some strange reason, was shocking and paralyzing for me! Since then, I have joined the nearby community and latched on to a few more learning resources," she added.

Similarly, Rachel from South Africa, a self-described secular Jew, expressed how recent events prompted her to explore her spirituality by lighting candles and studying the Torah. Her journey continued with the guidance of Aish.com, connecting her locally to further her spiritual exploration.

"I think it's about connection - I want to feel connected to God - because after the war, I realized we can't control anything. This war has upset me so much- friends and family there- people who have had family members killed - it felt overwhelming - and I saw all the soldiers asking for tzitzit, etc ... and it suddenly struck me all we can do is surrender to God - this is too big for us," Rachel noted.

For Sarah, a mother in Massachusetts, the chat became a gateway to exploring Jewish pride with her children. Despite not being religious, she contemplated introducing Shabbat observances and other traditions into her family life, guided by Rabbi Broker and his team's supportive advice.

Bob Diener, founder and seed funder of the Live Chat program, emphasized the program’s impact in providing personalized spiritual guidance. "The chat’s rabbis are connecting so many people to their roots who otherwise don’t know where to go for guidance," he remarked.

Rabbi Broker further shared, "It's incredible to witness lives being transformed in such profound ways. Jews globally are rediscovering their heritage, drawing strength from our tradition amidst these challenging times."

CEO Rabbi Steven Burg further stressed the broader impact of Aish.com: "The chats have resonated deeply with many disconnected from the Jewish community, fostering exploration of spirituality, peoplehood, and identity.”