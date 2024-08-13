LIVE: Israelis, hostage families gather in thousands for Tisha B'Av prayers

Thousands of Israelis, including representatives of hostages' families and bereaved families, gathered at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening for a joint prayer following the fast of Tisha B'Av.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation said that the prayer would be held for Israel's unity, soldiers' safety, and the return of hostages.

What is Tisha B'Av?

Tisha Be'av commemorates the destructions of the First and Second Temples. The Western Wall is the only remaining structure from the Second Temple complex. Since Jewish prayer is prohibited on the Temple Mount, the Western Wall is the closest Jews can get to praying at the site of the former Temple.

As such, the foundation expects Jews from all sectors and communities to arrive at the Western Wall to read the Book of Lamentations, which describes the city of Jerusalem after the Temple was destroyed.

There will also be readings of Kinnot, Jewish poems of sadness traditionally read on this solemn day.